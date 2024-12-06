Advertisement
SolarZero collapse: What next for the industry?

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
"We’ve removed 25% of our workforce over the last couple of years," Lightforce Solar executive director John Harman. Photo / Dean Purcell

  • The first liquidators’ report revealed SolarZero collapsed on November 27 owing at least $40 million to more than 700 creditors, including 173 staff owed $4.9m in holiday and notice pay and trade creditors owed $4.1m.
  • Some 15,500 Solar Zero customers have been protected with most of their 25-year, no cash-up-front, pay-per-month contracts being securitised as debt held by two special-purpose vehicles placed in Public Trust control shortly before the liquidation.
  • US private equity giant BlackRock bought SolarZero from its Kiwi founders in mid-2022 for $110m. BlackRock put $147.8m in additional capital into the business to keep it running amid ongoing losses. SolarZero also drew down $115m of a $145m debt facility provided by the Government’s Green Investment Fund.

Insiders say the solar industry was already doing it tough and will face a backlash from the SolarZero collapse.

But they add that, ironically, some of the factors that led to the collapse of the BlackRock-owned firm actually bode well for the sector.

SolarZero’s November 27 liquidation continued a knock-back

