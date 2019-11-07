Abuse testimony

Robert Martin

, we salute you (NZ Herald, November 6). Thank you for speaking out when so many were forced to be silent.

It is glorious that you, who was so underestimated by the medical model, so underestimated by those who abused in the institutions, have spoken honestly for the benefit of all.

I am a couple of years older that you, I was closely associated with the Kimberly Centre and we must have passed if not exchanged words, sometime in our lives in that institution.

You said "I learnt that I was nobody and my life didn't really matter".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tunnel vision

Leaders need teams

Ban the bang

Related articles:

Shaken dog

Great times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Drug stigma

Poverty trap

Australian citizens

Short & sweet