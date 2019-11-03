Springboks hugs a joy to watch

What a huge moment and achievement for South Africa, and the embracing between their players after the match was just a joy to watch. Well done to Siya Kolisi, Rassie Erasmus, and the rest of your great team — 80 minutes of Springboks magic.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupo.

Cannabis caution

It has been said there are often two reasons for doing something — a "good reason" and the "real reason". I believe this is so with the legalisation of cannabis argument. On the "good reason" side there is the medicinal value of cannabis, which seems certain to benefit only a small percentage of the population but is an emotional issue.

Then comes the "real reason". Undoubtedly legalising cannabis for medicinal purposes will in time inevitably lead to legalising its recreational use and this is what the cannabis production businesses really want because it will profit them enormously.

Another aspect of the real reason is political. The Labour Party, with the Prime Minister in favour, sees this as a populist move that will translate into votes from a sizeable group who want cannabis for recreational use (the real reason) — especially the younger generation. Unfortunately widespread recreational use will also add to the already harmful effects alcohol has in the community and it can have a seriously deleterious effect on young people's brains. These factors are things we should think about before opening that barn door.

Robin McGrath, Forrest Hill.

E-scooter war zone

Auckland is now in a state of civil war — e-scooters versus pedestrians — and the Council is entirely to blame. We will surely see an increase in injuries and fatalities.

Mike Jarman, One Tree Hill.

Respect Armistice Day

I write with respect for Armistice Day coming up on November 11.

In October we would have reflected on the Battle of Passchendaele WWI.

We must acknowledge the sad loss of more than 12,000 brave New Zealanders on the Western Front between 1916 and 1919.

It is not only on Anzac Day that we need to reflect but also other poignant days such as Armistice Day, when WWI ended.

Never take for granted our life today, for the sacrifices that were made in the Wars (by our ancestors) were for us.

In 1919, 100 years ago, the first Armistice Day service was held at Buckingham Palace. At that time King George V was the reigning monarch.

So, when you are passing by a war memorial this month please stop and think of all those courageous and dedicated service people.

Wendy Joy Baker, Nightcaps.

Double values

Dozens of people camp outside an Auckland shop to buy the latest model in a fashion sports shoe. Younger generations are calling for action on climate change but a throw-away mentality and mass consumerism are their values.

J Leighton, Devonport.

Road law inequity

E-scooters seem to travel around the streets with gay abandon and mostly on the footpath at up to 20km/h or more. Bicycles proceed at a similar speed and legally have to travel on the road. Those who don't are breaking the law.

Bicycles are deemed to be vehicles. E-scooters are motorised but like the Segway self-balancing machines, do not seem to be classified as vehicles. The law needs tidying up.

In 1994 without full public discussion Government passed a regulation unique to Australasia, which forced cyclists to wear helmets. This was, and still is, controversial with the benefits debatable. We now have a case of discrimination and either scooter riders must wear a helmet or the law making cyclists do so repealed. The latter would make bicycle hire take off as it has done in cities overseas.

Richard Horner, Cambridge.

Why bullying occurs

The articles, letters and even editorials about bullying in schools all posit ambulance-at-the-bottom strategies and interventions. No one is attempting to answer the question: why does it occur in the first place — more than it does anywhere — except ... Latvia? I hate to tell you, but it comes from how the bullies themselves have been treated.

I just returned from the US where, unpalatable as this may be to hear, parents are more involved with their children, talk to them and listen to them more, affirm them more, than parents in New Zealand.

Excuse the generalisation's limitations, but New Zealand parents are more dismissive, less involved, critical, even neglectful and control with negative rather than guide by positive, responses.

And yes, it is as simple as that. And I speak as a parent of three adult children who are kind and successful, with children, partners and jobs — plus 20-odd years teaching high school, where applying a non-punitive, positive, inclusive and affirming approach precluded the mentality of bullying.

Our inter-generational culture needs a big shift from pioneer-tough-survival mentality to civilised, enlightened, involved positivity. And the Danish Kiva model is succeeding, because it is positive rather than punitive.

Lew Wells, Papakura.

Congestion solution

The solution for solving Auckland's road congestion is one of commonsense and courage and vision from the mayor and council.

Use the example of London and other cities around the world and ban non-commercial traffic in the city centre. Surround the outer areas with park-and-ride zones with buses to various city centres every 15 minutes.

The park and ride zones could be inside the huge shopping malls carparks. A percentage of the park and ride tickets could go to the shopping malls for use of their facility.

The cost of the park and ride ticket would be an extremely small portion of the cost of running a car. It would avoid the stress of sitting in traffic jams, also lowering emissions into the environment.

The money saved from constant roadworks and upgrades in the city could fund railways from the regional areas, allowing people to move away from Auckland's sprawl.

Set the ban for 12 months' time, buy buses and train bus-drivers.

It is time someone in Auckland Council and the Land Transport Department stopped sitting on their hands in a cycleway and did something constructive before using all the food-producing land for roads and houses.

Trish Coates, Waihi Beach.

CRL compensation

Get on board the CRL, Phil Twyford. The train will have left the station by the time you work out compensation for the small businesses affected by the CRL delay.

The money paid to the team in the back room beavering away working out how much to pay would more than compensate for the money owed to shopkeepers.

Glennys Adams, Waiheke Island.

Energy-sapping haka

The Springboks certainly wiped the smirk off Owen Farrell's face. Even so, the All Black management should reassess the grindingly repetitive performance of the haka. Many other observers would be smirking inwardly, and the outcome of this energy-sapping dance is that the team are often limp and unfocused for the first quarter of the match. They need momentum from the start to stay on top of world rugby.

Hugh Webb, Hamilton.

Cut climate globetrotting

Every time I hear of a world leader, like the UN chief or Jacinda Ardern, both at a global warming conference in Singapore, I immediately ask why did they go all that way on fossil-fuelled planes?

Maybe these junket conferences need cutting by say 100 per cent and these "inspiring" leaders proclaim they will use digital screen technology to share their earth-shattering news about the danger of coal use in Asia?

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Chamberlain Park use

It's unfortunate that Simon Wilson did not talk with City Vision before criticising our plans for Chamberlain Park. He says we are wrong to state golf there is waning — but there has been a 39 per cent decline over recent decades: from 82,371 rounds played in 2002 to 50,239 in 2018.

True, there has been a resurgence this year, perhaps because of all the publicity the park has attracted. But even at 60,000 rounds this would be more than a quarter reduction over the past two decades.

The driving force behind plans to change Chamberlain Park is that our Local Board has a major shortfall in open space (2.3ha per thousand people versus best practice of 4ha), yet 14 per cent of our park land is locked up behind tall safety fences and only available for one activity.

Despite claims by our opponents, there is very little opportunity to share the land at Chamberlain Park unless the golf course, which occupies 95 per cent of the land, is put on a diet.

City Vision is very willing to consider compromise arrangements, but so far our opponents have refused to consider any changes to the golf course. Our team continues to seek a workable solution.

Graeme Easte, Mt Albert.