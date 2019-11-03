Springboks hugs a joy to watch

What a huge moment and achievement for South Africa, and the embracing between their players after the match was just a joy to watch. Well done to Siya Kolisi, Rassie Erasmus, and the rest of your great team — 80 minutes of Springboks magic.
Glenn Forsyth, Taupo.
Cannabis caution

It has been said there are often two reasons for doing something — a "good reason" and the "real reason". I believe this is so with the legalisation of cannabis argument. On the "good reason" side there is the medicinal value of cannabis, which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.