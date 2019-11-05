Firefighters are battling two blazes on Auckland hills - one on Mt Eden and one on Mt Wellington.

At least one is believed to be caused by fireworks.

Fire and Emergency services (FENZ) shift manager Murry Dunbar said they were called to a fire on Mt Eden around 9.40pm this evening.

Two fire engines are on site at a Mt Eden blaze. Photo/Daniel Brunskill

Two trucks are at the scene and fireworks are suspected to be the cause.

"It's pretty safe to assume it was caused by fireworks," he said.

A man who walked up Mt Eden to watch fireworks in the city said the fire was "50m wide and growing" when fire trucks arrived.

Mt Wellington is alight. Photo / Will Trafford

Travis Mischewski said the fire was growing closer to the tower.

"A huge cloud has formed from a massive grass fire. Potentially up to 60 meters wide at its widest point."

Nearby, a blaze is also burning at Mt Wellington. Enormous plumes of smoke are rising up over the north side of the mountain and there is no road access, so firemen are forced to roll out "hundreds of metres" of hose, he said.

The Mt Wellington fire. Photo / Will Trafford

Olivia Drew was at the scene and told the Herald: "Some guy came over and told us there were a bunch of young adults and they'd been letting off fireworks and then it just caught on fire. Then they ran away obviously and we ran over to see it."

Another witness said there was a group of youths on the hill with sparklers.

There was "a really loud bang" and then the fire started.

"It spread quite quickly".

Senior Station Officer Kerr said: "We are currently facing a scrub fire on the peak of Mt Wellington, we have 6 appliances, one tanker in attendance'.

A firefighter could be heard yelling at bystanders: "This is not a viewing platform. This is a fire. Get off the mountain".

A local, who didn't wish to be identified, said "on the side of the hill that is literally all bush," is on fire.

A bystander heard fireman say the blaze was "getting bigger" and that they needed Howick's mobile pump.