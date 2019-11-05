The bangs, pops and fizzles of Guy Fawkes in Auckland overnight has been likened to that of a war zone by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Firefighters were called to more than 50 fireworks-related blazes throughout the country, with two major blazes igniting at Mt Wellington and Mt Eden.

Following the major incidents, local iwi decided while fireworks were still available for public use, access to all maunga (volcanic cones) would be closed.

Speaking to More FM this morning, the Prime Minister said she would raise firework concerns with local councils to gather their thoughts.

"Last night in Auckland ... it was just something else," Ardern said.

"It was quite intense ... At 9.30 I recorded a little snippet of it because it sounded like a war zone in Balmoral.

"I'm just increasingly mindful of kids sleeping and of animals; but at the same time, clearly a lot of people love it."

A number of fire crews responded to the blaze on Mt Wellington last night. Photo / Will Trafford

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is not such a group.

This morning, chair of the authority Paul Majurey said the fires cause significant harm to Auckland's iconic taonga and pose a threat to people and property.

"Fireworks have been banned on the 14 maunga administered by the authority since it established in 2014 following the landmark Tāmaki Collective Treaty settlement," Majurey said.

"However, since then there have been repeated fires on the maunga at Guy Fawkes as a result of some members of the public who are unable to resist placing personal fun over public safety."

The Mt Wellington blaze was significant, with multiple crews working to extinguish the mammoth 200m by 100m inferno on the north side of the mountain.

Enormous plumes of smoke could be seen across the clear sky late last night and smoke could be smelt across the city before the fire was fully extinguished at about 2am.

There was no road access, so firefighters were forced to roll out "hundreds of metres" of hose, while a helicopter could be seen circling above the hill.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Marty Melville

It comes as anti-fireworks groups head to Parliament next week to lobby for a ban on private sales.

A select committee is hearing submissions on the issue after three separate petitions to ban fireworks sales garnered thousands of signatures.

But fireworks importers will also be speaking to the select committee, and they think the silent majority of the public is on their side.

The Government says it currently has no plans to change the law around fireworks.

Meanwhile, the SPCA had heard numerous stories since last night of terrified animals due to the fireworks - some pets had run away while others were missing.

Only one animal welfare complaint was reported after a dog was left tied up in the backyard while a family were letting off fireworks.

The dog was heard barking and crying by a neighbour, who called SPCA. Our Inspectors are looking into this case, an SPCA spokeswoman said.

"We're pleased that there are no acts of intentional cruelty or abuse against animals yet reported to SPCA," she said.

"SPCA does not support the private sale and use of fireworks and has long called for a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public."