COMMENT

Do CEOs really add value to a business, commensurate with their input?

SkyCity Group chairman Rob Campbell recently argued against the current CEO remuneration structure and suggested the ratio between executive and worker pay has become too wide. He wrote: "The fault lies with directors. It's something we all need to think about. Start with how we think about the job. Then how we think about the real attributes we need. And get off this escalator of rewards which are seldom really fit for purpose."

READ MORE:
Revealed: What New Zealand's top CEOs are paid
Revealed: What NZ's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.