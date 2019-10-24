Advertisement
Business / Companies / Manufacturing

Peter Lyons: Govt should tell Rio Tinto where to stick its smelter

By Peter Lyons
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The Tiwai Pt aluminium smelter is powered by cheap electricity from Manapouri. File photo / Supplied

COMMENT

The shares in electricity companies plummeted the other day. As a capitalist pig, I was devastated. As an electricity consumer, I felt a slight sense of relief.

It took me a wee while to understand what had happened as there was no specific company news. Rio Tinto, a large

