Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick dropped a casual "OK boomer" in response to being heckled during her speech in Parliament.

While speaking about the Zero Carbon Bill, in extremely boomer fashion a National MP took at jibe at Swarbrick during her speech.

"In the year 2050, I will be 56 years old. Yet right now the average age of this 52nd Parliament is 49 years old," she says before dropping an "OK boomer" when she is heckled before continuing.

Green Party Leader Jame Shaw, who is sitting next to her, is seen having a chuckle when he realises what she said.

Herald reporter Jason Walls also pointed out that "Parliament TV [has] not yet got the memo on millennial slang" as the programme captioned the word as "Berma."

Green MP @_chloeswarbrick was heckled by a National MP during her speech on the Zero Carbon Bill.



She fired back with "okay boomer" but the captions on Parliament TV clearly have not yet got the memo on millennial slang: pic.twitter.com/zF8Ogp4Geu — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) November 5, 2019

Watch it unfurl at the one minute mark.

"OK boomer" is a popular meme on social media that is used to disregard or mock Baby boomers — which a young MP like Swarbrick could obviously pull off during a political speech.

A tweet that recently went viral followed the same tone, Swarbrick writing: "Can't wait for the OK boomer meme to reach the natural end of its life cycle by having Hillary Clinton reply "OK boomer" to a Trump tweet".

can’t wait for the ok boomer meme to reach the natural end of its life cycle by having hillary clinton reply “ok boomer” to a trump tweet — life is a highway (@mattvbrady) November 4, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the boomers have not been happy with the new trending catchphrase.

Boomers comparing #OkBoomer to the N-Word is peak boomer and the perfect illustration of why the hashtag exists. — Bragrman (@bragrman) November 4, 2019

I normally don't dip my toe into the culture war anymore, but I'm really quite tickled how a generation so marginalized by their grandparents so quickly turned the tables on them just by starting to say OK BOOMER. Never seen so many folks flip tables over a meme like this before. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) November 4, 2019