Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick dropped a casual "OK boomer" in response to being heckled during her speech in Parliament.
While speaking about the Zero Carbon Bill, in extremely boomer fashion a National MP took at jibe at Swarbrick during her speech.
"In the year 2050, I will be 56 years old. Yet right now the average age of this 52nd Parliament is 49 years old," she says before dropping an "OK boomer" when she is heckled before continuing.
Green Party Leader Jame Shaw, who is sitting next to her, is seen having a chuckle when he realises what she said.
Herald reporter Jason Walls also pointed out that "Parliament TV [has] not yet got the memo on millennial slang" as the programme captioned the word as "Berma."
Watch it unfurl at the one minute mark.
"OK boomer" is a popular meme on social media that is used to disregard or mock Baby boomers — which a young MP like Swarbrick could obviously pull off during a political speech.
A tweet that recently went viral followed the same tone, Swarbrick writing: "Can't wait for the OK boomer meme to reach the natural end of its life cycle by having Hillary Clinton reply "OK boomer" to a Trump tweet".
Unsurprisingly, the boomers have not been happy with the new trending catchphrase.