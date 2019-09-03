Wild weather overnight has sent trees crashing down in Auckland, while many areas in the North Island copped a battering of rain and thunderstorms - with more rain to come today.

A large tree has fallen across a busy street in central Auckland, blocking two lanes outside the St Matthews-In-The-City church.

The 8-metre tree is blocking two lanes in Wellesley St heading towards Hobson St, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Colin Underdown said.

FALLEN TREE - WELLESLEY ST WEST, CITY - 6:40AM

Firefighters are at the scene after being called at 6.32am.

Firefighters are taking to the tree with a chainsaw. Photo / Alex Burton

Firefighters are working with chainsaws to cut the tree into smaller pieces to clear the area while awaiting a council arborist to assist.

There were no reports of damage to cars.

Police direct traffic on Wellesley St West. Photo / Vaimoana Tapaleao

Two trees have also come crashing down in west Auckland. Police were alerted just after 5am, with the trees blocking the road at the intersection of Scenic Drive and Mountain Road.



Strong gusts and heavy rains brought chaos to parts of Auckland late last night; bringing down trees and causing surface road flooding.

Firefighters using chainsaws have removed most of the branches. Photo / Vaimoana Tapaleao

for the western Bay of Plenty and Gisborne, north of Ruatōria and is in force until the early hours of tomorrow.

Those in the Gisborne area are being told to expect between 100 to 120mm of rain from the early hours of today through to 2am 'Thursday.

Heavy rain accumulations of up to 120mm are on the cards for Bay of Plenty from Whakatāne westwards.

Locals are being told to keep a close eye on weather updates as heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

MetService says surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

MetService meteorologist Philippa Murdoch said the gloomy weather was thanks to a complex low just to the northeast of New Zealand.

"That's spreading a number of fronts and troughs over the country today.

"With that, we are expecting and already experiencing a little bit of heavy rain - particularly in places exposed to that northeast like Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne," she said.

"But most places are already seeing some rain or going to see some rain today - from the north down to through...Canterbury and Westland.''

Aucklanders can expect showers then rain from this evening and a significant temperature high of 19C. An overnight low of 13C is on the cards.

Wild weather hit Auckland last night, bringing down trees in Muriwai, west Auckland, and causing motorway flooding just after the Upper Harbour Highway on-ramp.

Wind gusts reached up to 65km/h on the Auckland Harbour Bridge and 110km/h in the Hauraki Gulf.

However, the northern and central fire communications offices both reported no weather-related call-outs overnight.

MetService said a band of thunderstorms had come through over the North Island - bringing bad weather and heavy rain particularly in Kaitaia in the early hours of this morning.

Auckland's heaviest rainfalls happened between midnight and 1am for most of city. Auckland Airport last night reported getting 12.8mm of rain from yesterday afternoon.

However, other parts of Auckland recorded up to 45mm of rain in the past 24 hours by 5.30am today.

Today's weather

Whangārei

19C high, 12C low. Showers and rain, chance heavy, this afternoon.

Auckland 19C, 13C. Showers then rain from this evening.

Hamilton 19C, 12C. Rain, easing to a few showers this morning. Chance thunder this afternoon.

Tauranga 18C, 13C. Rain, possibly heavy and thundery, easing this evening. Strong northeasterlies easing this afternoon.

New Plymouth 17C, 11C. Rain easing this evening. Strong easterlies easing this afternoon.

Napier 16C, 13C. Periods of rain, easing by this evening. Northeasterlies strong at times.

Whanganui 21C, 10C. Occasional rain clearing this afternoon.

Wellington 16C, 10C. Occasional rain developing early then clearing this afternoon, but remaining cloudy. Southerly winds.

Nelson 15C, 11C. Rain, possibly heavy at times. Light winds.

Christchurch 12C, 7C. Low cloud and the odd shower turning to rain from late morning then easing tonight.

Dunedin 13C, 8C. High cloud thickening. Evening rain. Northeasterlies dying out tonight.