Torrential downpours on the South Island's West Coast has led to slips, road and school closures with some sites copping nearly half a metre of rain since Sunday.

A strong and moist northwest flow was behind the "exceptional" amount of rain falling especially around Milford Sound and Westland, ahead of an active front over the Tasman Sea.

The MetService is forecasting parts of Fiordland and the West Coast could have 700mm of rain between Sunday and today - more than half the annual total for Auckland.

This animation illustrates winds over New Zealand today and into the early hours of Wednesday. The very strong northwest flow over Cook Strait and the upper South Island is ahead of today's cold front . The next northwest flow is linked to a deep low over the Southern Ocean.^AB pic.twitter.com/TeIEu4BIRZ — MetService (@MetService) March 25, 2019

A NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said two slips at Omoeroa had closed a section of State Highway 6 between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier. These were currently being cleared.

There was also significant surface flooding in some locations, with water covering the road at Lake Wahapo, south of Whataroa.

Our front continues to produce intense rain on the West Coast of the South Island. 430mm so far at Milford Sound, 220mm at Mt Cook. The MetService severe weather forecasters are monitoring 24/7, as always. Warning information at https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^GG pic.twitter.com/CB4GBL2yzS — MetService (@MetService) March 25, 2019



South Westland Area School was closed for the day.

Westland District Council has activated its Emergency Operations Centre and held a briefing with emergency services and support agencies at 8am.

SH6 FRANZ JOSEF TO FOX GLACIER - ROAD CLOSED - SLIP - 6:50 AM TUES 26 MAR#SH6 between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier is currently CLOSED due to two #slips at Omoeroa that are being cleared at present. The next update is expected at 10 am.https://t.co/2ZFMQ4o3xm ^JP pic.twitter.com/0VNkZGXlAq — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) March 25, 2019

Westland Mayor Bruce Smith said it was raining steadily at present with much more to come.

"The river levels are almost identical to what we had in the April 2016 flooding. The Hokitika River has passed alarm level, there is lots of surface water on the roads and there is more to come."

People in the area were advised to travel only if necessary, stay informed about the weather situation and put a household emergency plan into action.

"The forecast at present is in line with good size flooding," Smith said.

"Civil Defence has been up all night preparing and our main advice at the moment is for people to stay off the roads and up to date with the forecast."

The heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips were also possible and driving conditions could be hazardous with further potential road closures.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said Milford Sound had already had over 400mm of rain since Sunday. The heaviest falls were overnight with 124mm in five hours from midnight, with rainfall rates of 30mm an hour over a few hours.

There would be even larger accumulations in the ranges but there were no rain gauges in the hardest hit spots, Glassey said.

Further north Franz Josef had recorded about 160mm since Sunday, but the heaviest falls were expected today as the front edged up the country.

The recipe for prolific rainfall in the western South Island:



🌀 Atmospheric river extending from Australian cyclones.

🌊 Extra energy from the Tasman Sea marine heatwave.

🇱 Strong low pressure system siphoning moisture toward NZ. pic.twitter.com/4WIi5L0L9z — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 24, 2019

The rain would ease about Fiordland but intensify in Westland through the day before reaching Buller and the lower southwest North Island tomorrow.

There were still heavy rain warnings in place for many places including Westland south of Otira, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthurs Pass, head waters of Otago lakes and rivers, and Fiordland.

Once the front reached the North Island there could be some heavy falls about Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Ranges, but it would have greatly weakened leaving just some isolated showers on the flats for the end of the week, Glassey said.

The bright colours surging across the Tasman Sea mark an atmospheric river that is forecast to deliver over 500 mm of rain to parts of the Southern Alps over the next 48 hours 🚰 pic.twitter.com/DaFcJLVEUq — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 24, 2019

Today was looking fine for most other parts of the country, with just some scattered showers across the North Island.

Auckland would be mainly fine with just a chance of a shower and a high of 25C.

The country's east coast was looking the place to be once again courtesy of the warm foehn winds blowing down from the alps. Napier was in for a high of 29C while Christchurch would top the South Island once again on 25C.

Wellington could see some gale northerlies, but "nothing out of the ordinary", Glassey said.

The weakened front should then stall over the North Island on Thursday and weaken away on Friday, while a ridge of high pressure built over the country from the south.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Mainly fine, but chance shower. Northeasterlies. 25C high, 17C overnight.

Auckland

Mainly fine, but chance shower. Northeasterlies. 25C high, 18C overnight.

Hamilton

Fine, apart from some cloud morning and night. Northerlies. 26C high, 14C overnight.

Tauranga

Cloudy periods, chance shower. Northerlies. 24C high, 18C overnight.

New Plymouth Cloudy periods and one or two showers. Northwesterlies strengthening by afternoon. 22C high, 18C overnight.



Napier Fine. Northerlies. 29C high, 17C overnight.

Whanganui Fine. Northwesterlies becoming gusty in the afternoon. 26C high, 17C overnight.



Wellington Cloudy with a few showers. Strong northerlies. 21C high, 18C overnight.



Nelson Cloudy, chance shower from afternoon. Northerlies strengthening in the afternoon. 23C high, 18C overnight.

Christchurch High cloud thickening during the day, then rain from evening. Northerlies, gale gusting 90 km​/​h about Banks Peninsula, easing at night. 25C high, 16C overnight.



Dunedin Occasional rain developing morning, clearing evening. Northerlies, strong for a time, easing in the afternoon. 25C high, 13C overnight.