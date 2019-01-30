The country is set for a brief respite of cooler weather this weekend following a week of scorching temperatures throughout New Zealand.

Temperatures in the South Island were cranked to the max yesterday, Pukaki (Mt Cook) reached 34.8C, Hurunui 34.4C and Masterton got to 32.7C.

Fine weather is on the cards for the Auckland region today, although, there will be some cloud in the morning and evening, with easterly breezes.

However, Metservice meteorologist Lisa Murray said parts of the country are facing a change from the hot weather in the form of a punchy southern system.

"We are still under this ridge of high pressure, what we are seeing is a slight increase in winds," she told the Herald.

"We've been seeing these sea breezes in the afternoons cooling things down, sometimes by as much as 10 degrees.

"What we're going to see now is as the new front approaches the winds will pick up over Fiordland and other places gradually and then across the country."

Temperatures peaking for the day and it's a race between Pukaki and Hurunui for the nations warmest today. ^AH pic.twitter.com/meUDuTwoFL — MetService (@MetService) January 30, 2019

The front is expected to slide northeast across the South Island and the lower North Island which will bring gale-force winds to many areas tomorrow.

But the run of warm weather isn't over, another ridge of high pressure is expected to arrive over the country on Saturday and Sunday.

Since the start of the week there have been at least three cases of children being locked in vehicles in sweltering conditions.

Police advised members of the public who see children in distress to contact emergency services immediately.

St John ambulance crews have also been kept on their toes during the week with a number of heat-related incidents since Saturday.

Assistant director of operation for St John Tony Devanney advised people to be careful in the hot weather by avoiding the sun as much as possible.

"Those with existing health conditions and illnesses also need to take special care," he said.

Burma gets a special treat in the form of a giant ice block to help cool down. Photo / Dean Purcell

Meanwhile, train services in Wellington crashed on Tuesday evening following record-high temperatures which shut down the network.

About 8000 commuters had to find another way home after the outage affected the Hutt and Johnsonville lines.

Temperatures in the city passed 30C around 4pm, including a record-high 30.3C in the suburb of Kelburn.

Elsewhere, Auckland Zoo residents Burma and Anjalee, two Asian elephants, were treated to wheelie-bin sized ice blocks to cool them down.

According to Watercare, Auckland residents drank or used 524 million litres of water on Tuesday which is 20 million litres more than the previous record.

"As the mercury rose, so did consumption," it said in a statement.

"Watercare worked to supply more treated water, so that no taps ran dry: producing 530 million litres ―six million litres ahead of demand."