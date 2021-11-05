Loko, Episode 6: Out of the bush and on to the stage - the incredible comeback of Matty Paparoa

After years of homelessness, former hip-hop star KD Lok is back in the spotlight. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Useful Media

In the gang world he was 'Loko', then rapper 'KD Lok' once he got out of jail. But something was always missing for Matty Paparoa. For the first time he tells his story in LOKO, a seven-part video series by Useful Media and the NZ Herald, made with the support of NZ On Air. Episode 6 - A Comeback.

Gunshots and cannon blasts break the stillness of the Titirangi bush as we find Matty attending the commemoration of Armistice Day.

Matty has found a temporary new safe haven and has been welcomed as a member of the local Returned Services Association (RSA). He has been befriended by Joe, the club president, who has employed him in the RSA kitchen for the last four months.

After years in the bush, Matty is now working hard on rebooting his music career. He's been writing and recording music regularly on his laptop, jamming and collaborating with musicians in Titirangi.

Matty Paparoa in the studio. Photo / Dean Purcell

Now he needs to take things up a notch. He receives an invitation to perform at a local hip-hop gig - it could be the kickstart he needs. As Matty fronts up to his first public performance in years, the nerves kick in.

In a gig put on by Hustle Money Records at Miss Q's Bar in Massey, Matty faces his fears and takes to the stage for his first performance in years.

Matty aces the gig. The magic is still there and, after reconnecting with old associates, he reunites with Kiwi hip-hop legend Matakite Johnny Chong Nee to record his new single, Ooga Booga. Chong Nee has produced for top acts such as Che Fu, Scribe, Dawn Raid and FLOWZ aka Fiso Siloata. It was his collaboration with KD Lok back in the day that started it all.

In his home studio in West Auckland, Chong Nee welcomes Matty and Nomad and they spend an afternoon laying down the new track. The origin of the term 'Ooga Booga' is unknown, but for Matty it was a way of saluting members of different gangs back in the day.

They'd approach him with their gang salutes and he would respond with his own trademark call of 'Ooga Booga'. For Matty it was an effective way to stay non-partisan.