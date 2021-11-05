Loko, Episode 7: Ooga Booga - Gang members, hippies and Westies come together for a man named Matty Paparoa

Matty Paparoa's wilderness years are over - and he has a motley crew cheering him on. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Useful Media

Matty Paparoa's wilderness years are over - and he has a motley crew cheering him on. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Useful Media

In the gang world he was 'Loko', then rapper 'KD Lok' once he got out of jail. But something was always missing for Matty Paparoa. For the first time he tells his story in LOKO, a seven-part video series by Useful Media and the NZ Herald, made with the support of NZ On Air. Episode 7 - Ooga Booga.

Matty has been offered a room in Blockhouse Bay owned by his friend, Wendy Morris. He moves in and joins a collective of locals who have set up a community arts and music centre in the garage adjacent to the house.

Older and wiser, Matty is living life on his own terms with support from this unique and eccentric community. He has his own room, space to create and to socialise with people who accept him as he is.

Matty has a new album ready for release. His songs are raw, from the heart. He writes about the grit and trauma of his upbringing, his life as a gangster and his pathway to redemption.

Matty Paparoa at Lopdell House Theatre. Photo / Shamir Rodriguez

Right now he is focused on making music videos for his songs, seconding the documentary crew into shooting short clips he can use to promote his music.

Matty has also reconnected with his youngest son, Payton. There's no formal custody arrangement but he sees Payton when he can. He loves to take him to eat Japanese food. They play games at the virtual reality studio, draw together and occasionally go to Rainbow's End for a treat.

The community has rallied to kick off the release of his new single, Ooga Booga, with a live performance in the historic Lopdell House Theatre in the heart of Titirangi.

WATCH THE WHOLE SERIES

• Episode 1: Finding Loko

• Episode 2: Hip-hop for Life

• Episode 3: Breaking Point

• Episode 4: Way out West

• Episode 5: To Waitangi

• Episode 6: A Comeback

• Episode 7: Ooga Booga

Listen to all the songs in full here

People from all different areas of Matty's past show up to pack out the theatre. An eclectic crowd of musicians - hippies, locals, gangsters - all cram together in the theatre to find out what KD Lok has been up to as he drops his new track, Ooga Booga.

Matty feels great relief at being able to share his story in its entirety. After all these years in the dark, he feels there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

He has fully immersed himself in his artistic world, dedicated to sharing his talent with the public and finally letting go of all the pain he has been harbouring for 40 years.

His dream is to work with youth who are at risk of falling through the cracks, in the hopes of saving them from walking the same path as him.