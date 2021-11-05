Loko, Episode 4: Way out West - The off-grid life of a former gang member and hip-hop star

Matty Paparoa had left gang life behind, but he couldn't outrun his past. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Useful Media

Matty Paparoa had left gang life behind, but he couldn't outrun his past. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Useful Media

In the gang world he was 'Loko', then rapper 'KD Lok' once he got out of jail. But something was always missing for Matty Paparoa. For the first time he tells his story in LOKO, a seven-part video series by Useful Media and the NZ Herald, made with the support of NZ On Air. Episode 4 - Way Out West.

A protective rāhui is placed on the Waitākere Ranges to protect native kauri trees from kauri dieback disease. For Matty, this means the tracks are closed and he can no longer access his bush hut. He finds himself back sleeping in Titirangi Village, where his criminal past won't let him rest.

Matty is listed on the National Gang List (NGL), along with over 8000 other people in New Zealand. As a gang member it is easy to get on the list, but if you leave gang life, it is difficult - some say almost impossible - to get off it.

After a Titirangi shop alarm rings in the night, Matty is accosted by the police. When Matty gives his name, it shows up on the NGL and he is an immediate suspect. It is later discovered that a power cut triggered the alarm.

After seven years living rough, Matty Paparoa finds himself a temporary place to stay. Photo / Dean Purcell

Matty is the oldest of 14 children. He met most of them when he was placed back with his biological mother and the rest on his father's side later on in life. He considers his nine foster siblings family, but it is Matty's younger brother Nomad who joins him in Titirangi. He is worried about Matty's mental health, and he decides to stay.

Nomad sets up his tent in the bush near the village and, as the two brothers are reunited, we get a glimpse into the complexity and depth of their relationship. For today, Matty's troubles are forgotten as the brothers take time out, smoking cannabis and going fishing.

Nomad understands the appeal of this new life as Matty takes him on a tour of the west coast beaches and introduces him to the bohemian locals.

After seven years living rough, Matty finds himself a temporary place to stay, in an attic room close to Titirangi Village in the community he has come to call home.



There are many things Matty has to adjust to, such as paying bills and dealing with flatmates. The temptation to go back to the bush is always there - even as Matty finds the world opening up to him and his music.