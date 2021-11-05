Loko, Episode 5: To Waitangi - How it feels to find your whānau after years of struggling alone

Matty Paparoa had the toughest of starts. At Waitangi, he finds acceptance and aroha. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Useful Media

Matty Paparoa had the toughest of starts. At Waitangi, he finds acceptance and aroha. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Useful Media

In the gang world he was 'Loko', then rapper 'KD Lok' once he got out of jail. But something was always missing for Matty Paparoa. For the first time he tells his story in LOKO, a seven-part video series by Useful Media and the NZ Herald, made with the support of NZ On Air. Episode 5 - To Waitangi.

Matty's iwi is Ngā Puhi, Te Rarawa and Ngati Awa, a rich whakapapa passed down from his Māori birth parents. Growing up mostly in foster homes with other cultures, Matty struggled to affiliate with Māori culture early on in his life.

On the tidal edge of the Manukau Harbour, Matty meets up with an old school friend; it has been a few years since Matty has seen Scooby and it's a welcome reunion.

Matty and Scooby met at the Waipareira Boys' Home in Te Atatu. The home was run under Waipareira Trust, which had an alternative education unit for children who couldn't go to a normal school.

Matty Paparoa, centre, at Waitangi. Photo / Vanessa Patea

Most of the kids at the home and unit had similar upbringings and a high percentage of them ended up living parallel lives. When Matty was at the unit, eight out of 10 of the boys he was there with went on to commit crimes, then go to jail, and eventually became gang members.

Scooby had a plan to pick up Matty from West Auckland and take him on a road trip to the far north town of Waitangi for Waitangi Day.

For Matty and Scooby, it was an opportunity to row the Ngātokimatawhaorua waka with other Māori from their iwi.

After a three-hour drive north to Otiria Marae and a good night's sleep, dawn breaks and everyone is awake and on the lawn for paddle training before the big event.

WATCH THE WHOLE SERIES

• Episode 1: Finding Loko

• Episode 2: Hip-hop for Life

• Episode 3: Breaking Point

• Episode 4: Way out West

• Episode 5: To Waitangi

• Episode 6: A Comeback

• Episode 7: Ooga Booga

Listen to all the songs in full here

As Waitangi Day celebrations get under way, Matty and Scooby paddle their historic waka across the bay and Matty is inspired to pen a new song detailing the scope of his journey from dark to light.

Scooby and Matty are not alone here. They are encompassed by their own culture and people. They find there are many others who have passed through New Zealand's harsh gang culture to find new pathways to well-being.

It's been a spiritual journey and a confirmation Matty is on the right track, making Waitangi 2020 an unforgettable experience.