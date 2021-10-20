Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro's message on Covid 19, Treaty relationship in swearing in

October 21 2021 Dame Cindy Kiro will become the first wāhine Maori to be Governor General at her swearing-in to the role today.

Dame Cindy Kiro has been sworn in as Governor General, using her speech to emphasise the importance of community and a belief in science in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kiro was formally sworn in as Governor General at a truncated ceremony at Parliament this morning, many of the usual elements of the ceremony unable to take place because of Covid-19 alert levels.

The start of the ceremony was slightly disrupted by anti-vaccination protesters who gathered outside Parliament just as Kiro arrived to meet Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, shouting at the Prime Minister and chanting over the karanga.

Kiro addressed the pandemic in her speech, emphasising the need to rely on research and science and saying she would do what she could to help communities through it.

"My background in academia and the public sector have led me to prize evidence-based thinking.

"It has never been more important to critically evaluate the constant flood of information across our screens – and to value the ability of expert communicators, who can help to alleviate our uncertainties and fears."

Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro walks up Parliament steps with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her swearing in. Anti-vaccination protestors are on Parliament's lawn. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She acknowledged those in Auckland and others facing disruptions of Covid-19.

"We are living through a period of immense uncertainty and anxiety … Our responsibility as citizens has never been more important – when our individual decisions and actions can have such an impact on the wellbeing of others."

Kiro is the first Māori woman to hold the role and said she was proud to carry both her Māori and British ancestry into the role.

"The Treaty relationship has been tested in our struggle to build mutual respect – but we continue to make progress, and I understand what an important role the Governor-General has to play in that task.

"I've been gratified to see New Zealand's increasing desire to engage fully and honestly with our history – notably through annual commemorations to mark the New Zealand Wars."

She also spoke with delight about the rise in interest in te reo Māori.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Kiro had her own unique voice: "a whakapapa you describe as proudly Māori and part British."

"I know that as the first Māori woman to hold this role, you are mindful that your opportunity here also provides inspiration that reaches far and wide, for many, in all walks of life. You have set an example for where a life of service can lead and hopefully when others follow your footsteps, they won't be quite as surprised as you were when I asked you to consider the role."

Ardern said Kiro's new role would involve many formal components as the representative of the Queen, from signing legislation to attending significant events such as Waitangi Day and Anzac Day.

However, there were also less formal aspects to the role "and these go to the very heart of New Zealand life".

Wellington's Alert Level 2 rules meant the pōwhiri, Royal Salute, Artillery Salute and Inspection of the Guard did not take place. There was also no reception afterwards.