Jacinda Ardern believes New Zealand will become a republic 'in her lifetime'

New Zealand's next Governor-General will be Dame Cindy Kiro, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed.

Jacinda Ardern believes New Zealand will become a republic within her lifetime.

The Prime Minister says she thinks Kiwis will ditch the monarchy and become a republic in the next few years, but added that she "never sensed urgency" from people in New Zealand to make it happen.

Ardern made the comments following the announcement of Dame Cindy Kiro as the next Governor-General of New Zealand, replacing Dame Patsy Reddy as the Queen's representative.

The Prime Minister told reporters today that she believes this is a role that will become redundant in her lifetime, but added that there is no rush to make it happen.

The Prime Minister says the role of Governor-General will one day become redundant. Photo / Getty Images

"I've been very clear that despite being a republican, I'm not of the view that in the here-and-now in my term of office, that this is something New Zealanders feel particularly strongly about," Ardern said.

"I don't know that I've had one person actually raise with me generally day-to-day the issue of becoming a republic. This Government has prioritised those issues that we do see as a priority. But I do still think there will be a time and a place; I just don't see it as now."

The Prime Minister also pointed out that there are "a lot of issues that would need to be resolved in terms of our constitutional arrangements to be able to move to that place".

"Clearly I accept the Queen as the head of state of the Commonwealth and I'm here to support her and I'm here to act in a role as the Governor-General to perform the duty which is around uniting the country," Dame Cindy Kiro said, on the subject.

Kiro will take over the role in October from Dame Patsy Reddy, who will have reached the end of her five-year term.

The new Governor-General will become the country's fourth female in the role, and the first with Māori whakapapa.

This year she was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to child wellbeing and education in the 2021 New Year Honours.

When she was asked by Ardern to consider the Governor-General role, she said it was a "shock", sending her back "slumped" into her chair.

But after the initial emotion, and "huge sense of gratitude and humility" and support from husband Dr Richard Davies, she saw it as "an opportunity to really serve our country".

Asked what she thought of the role of the monarchy in New Zealand in 2021 and her views on calls for the country to become a republic, she said "clearly" she accepted the Queen as head of state.

"I am here to support her and act in the role of Governor-General, perform a duty around uniting the country."