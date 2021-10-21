Stan Walker drops new single Come Back Home, reveals rescheduled tour dates for 2022

Stan Walker has announced new dates for his upcoming tour. Photo / Damien Nikora

Award-winning Māori artist Stan Walker has teased his new album with the release of a new single.

Come Back Home is out today and comes after the release of Walker's first te reo Māori album Te Arohanui last month.

And the star has also announced rescheduled tour dates for his Aotearoa-wide All In tour across seven New Zealand cities during March and April next year.

Featuring Walker's friends and fellow artists Louis Baker, Hamo Dell, Crete and Kings, the long-awaited tour will now kick off at Pettigrew Arena in Napier on March 24, closing in a special homecoming concert at Trustpower Baypark Arena in Tauranga on April 9.

Tickets go on sale from 5pm on October 27 and part of the proceeds from each ticket will be donated to the I Am Hope Foundation.

Earlier this month, Walker took home two Waiata Māori Music Awards for his chart-topping 2020 anthem Tua (feat. Ibanez Maeva), after the long-awaited release of his te reo Māori album Te Arohanui.

The new single comes ahead of the release of Walker's new album. Photo / Supplied

Featuring 12 of Walker's greatest hits, the album features songs such as the triple platinum-selling single Take It Easy, sun in te reo as Tau Te Mārire, as well as brand-new waiata such as the title track dedicated to his "Nanny Taini" Te Arohanui McLeod) and Matemateāone.

It comes after Walker released his new single Matemateāone on September 10, with the music video showcasing his beautiful wedding to partner Lou Tyson.

The stunning waiata was brought to life with shots of the couple's special moments, including their moving wedding vows.

The waiata is sung in both te reo Māori and English.

Stan Walker All In New Zealand 2022 tour dates

Napier: Pettigrew Green Arena, March 24.

Palmerston North: Palmy Fly Arena, March 25.

Wellington/Porirua: Te Rauparaha Arena, March 26.

Nelson: Trafalgar Centre, March 28.

Christchurch: Town Hall, March 30.

Auckland: Town Hall, April 1.

Tauranga: Trustpower Baypark Arena, April 9.