Hollie Smith on her new album Coming In From The Dark and the 'rollercoaster' of being an NZ musician during a pandemic

Hollie Smith's new album Coming In From The Dark is out on Friday October 22. Photo / Supplied

Hollie Smith heading back into the studio wasn't necessarily born from a lightning bolt of inspiration, or a desperate need to keep creating. Instead, it was a slow, steady build of work.

Through lockdowns and the usual events of life, Smith created her new album, alongside

a "sort of semi-midlife crisis-ing and wondering what I'm doing" as she puts it.

Coming In From The Dark is Smith's first album in five years. It wasn't an intentional break.

"It's not been a particularly creative time at all," she says, reflecting on Covid-19 and how lockdown was for her. There were feelings of why bother, what's the point.

"It's a little bit of to and fro roller coaster, that's basically my go-to word at the moment," the 38-year-old says.

Time passing by is a clear theme in her work now. Bathe In The River was released 17 years ago, and her multi-decade career in the music industry has meant she has a unique perspective on what it means to be a New Zealand artist.

"I think it's one of those things where some things have shifted in a really positive manner, and some things have kind of stayed the same where it could potentially change," Smith explains. She's witnessed the industry embrace te reo Māori and a diverse range of voices, which she says is a great thing.

"I wouldn't say I'm a strong feminist, but you know, I'm all for equality," Smith says.

"I feel like I've got enough issues, I don't need to make my vagina one of them," she laughs.

It's clear speaking to Hollie that she is incredibly passionate about New Zealand creatives, and making sure they get a fair deal.

"Globally, it's such a difficult industry to manoeuvre in, and it's always going to be the artists that suffer the most and sacrifice the most," and Smith wants this to change – and she can see the wheels turning when she considers the representation in the industry shifting.

"We've got a long way to go, but we're getting there."

In the meantime, Smith has a group of Aotearoa musicians she considers a "coven", including Tami Neilson, Anika Moa, Reb Fountain, Anna Coddington, Julia Deans. They were somewhat of a lifeline for her when the pandemic pulled the rug out from underneath the music industry.

She acknowledges the ongoing conversations happening in the New Zealand music industry over the past year, which has seen several people come forward with their own allegations about sexual misconduct and inappropriate treatment.

"I think it's important to have started the discussion, and obviously, it's got to be a continued discussion.

"Because it is an incredibly complex topic, and I don't think there's sort of one right or wrong way, and there's no definitive line anywhere. And within the music industry, you know, there are incredibly intense relationships," she says, where the social and the work line sometimes blur.

"At the end of the day, the conversation is about there being a line and we can discuss that line, and we can work towards making sure that there is no disparity."

For a lot of musicians – Hollie included, the forced time alone without tours or the shows encourages a degree of introspection. She describes her creativity as a paradox turning this time, there's the pressure to be constantly making art combined with a feeling of "what's the point, nothing's happening."

"I think the energy feels really different, there's nothing to draw on, inspiration or motivation is really difficult to find," she says.

Despite the unpredictable time, Smith has emerged with an album that is personal and reflective. Something Good is a letter to Taimana, her whangai (adopted son) who she raised for several years. She says he is "12 going on 35".

"He wanted to be an astronaut, and an ambulance driver," she smiles.

The song is her way of telling him he is capable of doing whatever he sets his mind to.

Smith took the opportunity for collaborations on this record too – she worked with the NZSO to lift tracks to orchestral heights and has songs with Sol3 Mio and Teeks.

Her track with Raiza Biza titled What About, signals Smith's inclination towards platforming up and coming artists, and being willing to take risks.

"I think it totally made the track," she says. The artists connected in a classic Kiwi way – Hollie encouraged him on Twitter to "just send me a track bro", and the collaboration happened from there.

Smith wants this new album to reach a wide range of people. When asked what she wants this album to do for her career, she jokes: "hopefully not my f***ing retirement!"

"Some of the contents are pretty heavy, but at the same time, I think there's, you know, sort of an underlying uplifting energy there somewhere, so I'm hoping it's not going to depress anyone."

"It's just I think it's really important for people to realise how difficult it's been for artists across the board.

"So I implore everyone to support music at this time before we all die."

• Coming In From The Dark is out on Friday October 22 on Warner Music NZ. Her New Zealand tour begins in November.