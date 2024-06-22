Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Drama in the skies - should scary incidents change our flight path?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A series of high-profile plane dramas have not put people off flying.

A series of high-profile plane dramas have not put people off flying.

EDITORIAL

A series of unnerving mid-air flight incidents has sparked traveller concern but not enough for most people to cancel their holiday plans.

The fiery flight out of Queenstown last week, where passengers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand