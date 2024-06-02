Voyager 2023 media awards
Airline chiefs face big questions at International Air Transport Association gathering in Dubai

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
A British man died and several passengers were left injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London dropped suddenly.

Global airline chiefs meet in Dubai this week as passenger demand has climbed for its 36th straight month and the industry grapples with its impact on climate change – something linked to recent high-profile, mid-flight

Latest from Business