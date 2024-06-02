Global airline chiefs meet in Dubai this week as passenger demand has climbed for its 36th straight month and the industry grapples with its impact on climate change – something linked to recent high-profile, mid-flight turbulence incidents.

The International Air Transport Association annual meeting will be held in the United Arab Emirates for the first time with more than 1500 participants attending, including industry leaders, government officials and media.

Although airlines have recovered strongly from the pandemic, they face geo-political turmoil and supply chain problems that have slammed plane makers, leading to delivery delays. On the eve of the meeting, Boeing which has been under fire for its safety record, released details of an overhaul of its processes.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, said the commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 will top the agenda for the meeting and World Air Transport Summit.

“We will explore solutions to accelerate progress, particularly with the production of sustainable aviation fuel (Saf) and the potential for carbon removals.”

Airlines contribute between 2 and 3 per cent of global CO2 emissions and although new ways of powering planes with hydrogen and batteries are close to becoming a commercial reality, Saf made from recycled oils, sustainably grown crops and even municipal waste is seen as the best way of quickly reducing aviation’s impact on climate change. It can be used in existing engines but airlines can’t get nearly enough of it.

IATA’s chief economist, Marie Owens Thomsen, told one of the opening sessions in Dubai that Saf production will need to increase 1000 times for aviation to meet its 2050 climate goals. This year Saf will make up just 0.53 per cent of fuel used by airlines.

The gathering is an opportunity for airline chiefs to network on the sidelines of the annual meeting and the World Air Transport Summit that follows, although there are strict limits to how much commercial information they can share, in accordance with international competition and anti-trust rules.

Safety will also be in focus.

While IATA figures showed flying continued to get safer last year; it says that on average a person would have to travel by air every day for 103,239 years to experience a fatal accident.

But mid-air turbulence events, including the Singapore Airlines incident which injured dozens and led to a fatality, are likely to increase and scientists have linked them to global warming.

Head of aviation at Central Queensland University and pilot of 40 years Professor Doug Drury told ABC News the future of aviation must consider the likely increase in turbulence.

“The good news is we don’t have these major events that frequently that create this kind of damage and unfortunate loss of life,” he said.

“But we can expect more and more events to occur in the future with our global climate change.”

Walsh said IATA will also take stock of progress on financial sustainability, and other key industry topics.

‘‘It’s important that we put these challenges on the table so that all stakeholders, including governments, have a clear understanding of what airlines need to connect people and economies safely, efficiently, and ever more sustainably,” said Walsh.

IATA represents about 320 airlines comprising 83 per cent of global air traffic.

Dubai is a major aviation hub and its growth has been driven by Emirates, a global giant which is the host airline of the three-day event.

Aviation contributed 27 per cent to Dubai’s GDP last year and supported US$37 billion ($60b) in gross value added.

The airline goes into the IATA event riding high with its latest profit allowing it to hand out bonuses equivalent to 20 weeks’ pay for eligible staff. Emirates, owned by Dubai’s government, announced revenues of US$33b ($54.9b), in the year to March 31, compared with US$29.3b the year before.

A keynote panel during the event includes new Qantas chief executive Vanessa Hudson, Emirates president Sir Tim Clark, United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby and Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss.

The airline sector has been under fire for its lack of gender diversity and IATA says a programme highlight will be the fifth edition of its diversity and inclusion awards.

Air New Zealand in 2019 was awarded the inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Team Award at the IATA annual meeting in Seoul, South Korea.

Its chief executive Greg Foran will not be at this year’s event.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.