Auckland Airport charges: Global airline group IATA calls for ‘urgent change’ after Commerce Commission findings

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald
The country’s largest gateway is replacing its 60-year-old domestic jet terminal. Is it an infrastructure play or a real economic boost?

A consumer group and global airline association say ongoing arguments about airport prices show watchdogs should more closely scrutinise the sector.

But Auckland Airport said the Commerce Commission had already debunked claims of overinvesting and failing to properly consult with

