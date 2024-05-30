Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Editorial: Air turbulence one big reason to follow crew members’ instructions

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A British man died and several passengers were left injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London dropped through the air suddenly due to severe turbulence.

EDITORIAL

Aircraft are hit with turbulence every day, but incidents severe enough to injure passengers and crew also seem to be on the rise.

This week, an accident aboard a Turkish Airlines jet was reported

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business