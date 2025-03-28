Australia’s competition regulator has given the go-ahead for Qatar Airways to launch an alliance with Virgin Australia.

The decision clears Qatar Airways to cooperate for five years in an “integrated alliance” with the Australian carrier, in which it will take a 25% stake.

The pact would double flights between Doha and major Australian airports, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said.

The boost in Australia-Middle East flights would create “minimal, if any, public detriment”, authority commissioner Anna Brakey said.

“This will likely place downward price pressure on these routes and will also give customers of Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways a greater choice of international flights with additional connectivity and loyalty programme benefits.”