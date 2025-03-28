Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Qantas v Qatar Airways: Regulator clears Qatar-Virgin Australia alliance

AFP
2 mins to read

The new Business Class product was revealed at Farnborough Airshow. Video / Qatar Airways

Australia’s competition regulator has given the go-ahead for Qatar Airways to launch an alliance with Virgin Australia.

The decision clears Qatar Airways to cooperate for five years in an “integrated alliance” with the Australian carrier, in which it will take a 25% stake.

The pact would double flights between Doha

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business