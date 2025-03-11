Qantas eyes rivals with boost to top-tier loyalty programme

Qantas says the new offer will run for a week. Photo / Josh Withers on Unsplash
Qantas is tweaking its loyalty scheme with a new campaign today.
Qantas Loyalty chief executive Andrew Glance said ex-tropical Cyclone Alfred had caused some delays for the airline but the new Status Fast Track offer was taking off today.
“We’re having to do a fair bit of work. It willgo live on Wednesday for a week. And the double-status, double points campaigns are without a doubt one of the most popular weeks in our frequent flyer calendar,” he told the Herald just ahead of the launch.
Qantas said Status Fast Track allowed top-tier members of other airline loyalty programmes the chance to switch and speed up their status to Gold at the Australian flag carrier.
Status Fast Track enabled members to climb faster up tiers, gaining entry to hundreds of lounges worldwide, priority boarding, and access to other benefits.
“Anything that is airline-related is quite complex. So these campaigns are extremely well-thought through,” Glance said.
“Aviation is an extremely competitive industry, and so are loyalty programmes.”
The new offer meant eligible frequent flyers with Gold or higher equivalent status at selected other airlines could get Qantas Gold by earning 100 status credits within 90 days on flights with Qantas, Jetstar, and its partners.
Usually, the Gold status required 700 status credits in a membership year.
This week’s changes follow a revamp of the Qantas Loyalty proposition last November.
Qantas said that revamp was popular, with 80% more expressions of interest than four years before.
The airline reported a 230% increase in members activated on the fast-track last year compared to in 2020.
Loyalty schemes for many airlines are big business, and credit card partnerships or selling points to other third parties can be lucrative.