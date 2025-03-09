Rivers are continuing to respond to rain areas, thunderstorms, and bands of showers wrapping around ex- Tropical #CycloneAlfred, now located across inland south-east #Qld.



Latest: https://t.co/4W35o8i7wJ

Record rainfall in the Gold Coast areas like Yandia where 71mm was recorded in one hour.

‘Too late to leave’

A swathe of emergency warnings have been issued overnight including “too late to leave warnings”.

The City of the Gold Coast has issued alerts for Luscombe, Yatala, Stapylton, Alberton and Gilberton. The alerts warn residents it is too late to leave and to get up high if they are near water.

The Logan City Council said a major flood of the Albert River in Queensland is happening and an emergency alert has been issued for Tamborine, Cedar Creek, Wolfdene, Bannockburn, Windaroo, Mt Warren Park, Beenleigh, and Eagleby. Residents have been warned it is too late to leave.

A New South Wales Ambulance Hazardous Area Rescue Ambulance (HARA) navigates floodwaters.

A major flood of Upper Oxley Creek has also triggered warnings for Greenbank, New Beith, and Forestdale.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Matthew Bass told the ABC that he had two “primary areas of concern”: the Sunshine Coast hinterland and western Brisbane.

Cyclone Alfred made landfall on Saturday night after lingering off the coast for several days.

It crossed 60km north of Brisbane’s CBD at a category-one strength.

As the cyclone passed over, wind gusts exceeded 100km/h and 80mm and 110mm of rain was dropped over NSW towns such as Lismore and Coffs Harbour.

A 61-year-old died on Friday after he was swept away by floodwaters in northern NSW.

The driver was initially able to escape the vehicle and cling to a tree before he was swept away shortly after.

Thirteen Defence Force personnel were injured in a crash involving two Australian Defence Force vehicles near Lismore. They are all expected to make a full recovery. Two soldiers remain in a serious condition.

