Ex-Cyclone Alfred: ‘Phenomenal’ levels of rainfall trigger ‘too late to leave’ warnings across NSW

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Deaths, injuries in wake of ex-tropical cyclone Alfred. Fatal crash in Dairy Flat. Destiny Church disrupt another Pride event. Video / NZ Herald

Experts are warning that the impacts from ex-tropical Cyclone Alfred are far from over as two months' worth of rain falls in parts of Queensland and New South Wales.

Major flood warnings remain in place for many areas across Queensland and NSW along with multiple “too late to leave warnings” in the Gold Coast area where residents are being told “get inside, up high”.

The remnants of the tropical cyclone are expected to bring more intense deluges to Northern NSW as the weather system moves on through Queensland.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, more than 260mm fell in Brisbane’s CBD since 9am on Sunday, including 45mm in a single hour during a late-night downpour.

Record rainfall in the Gold Coast areas like Yandia where 71mm was recorded in one hour.

‘Too late to leave’

A swathe of emergency warnings have been issued overnight including “too late to leave warnings”.

The City of the Gold Coast has issued alerts for Luscombe, Yatala, Stapylton, Alberton and Gilberton. The alerts warn residents it is too late to leave and to get up high if they are near water.

The Logan City Council said a major flood of the Albert River in Queensland is happening and an emergency alert has been issued for Tamborine, Cedar Creek, Wolfdene, Bannockburn, Windaroo, Mt Warren Park, Beenleigh, and Eagleby. Residents have been warned it is too late to leave.

A New South Wales Ambulance Hazardous Area Rescue Ambulance (HARA) navigates floodwaters.
A major flood of Upper Oxley Creek has also triggered warnings for Greenbank, New Beith, and Forestdale.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Matthew Bass told the ABC that he had two “primary areas of concern”: the Sunshine Coast hinterland and western Brisbane.

Cyclone Alfred made landfall on Saturday night after lingering off the coast for several days.

It crossed 60km north of Brisbane’s CBD at a category-one strength.

As the cyclone passed over, wind gusts exceeded 100km/h and 80mm and 110mm of rain was dropped over NSW towns such as Lismore and Coffs Harbour.

A 61-year-old died on Friday after he was swept away by floodwaters in northern NSW.

The driver was initially able to escape the vehicle and cling to a tree before he was swept away shortly after.

Thirteen Defence Force personnel were injured in a crash involving two Australian Defence Force vehicles near Lismore. They are all expected to make a full recovery. Two soldiers remain in a serious condition.

