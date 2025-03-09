- Experts warn impacts from ex-tropical Cyclone Alfred continue as heavy rain deluges Queensland and New South Wales.
- Major flood warnings and ‘too late to leave’ alerts are issued for several areas.
- A 61-year-old died in northern NSW, and thirteen were injured in a military truck crash near Lismore.
Experts are warning that the impacts from ex-tropical Cyclone Alfred are far from over as two months' worth of rain falls in parts of Queensland and New South Wales.
Major flood warnings remain in place for many areas across Queensland and NSW along with multiple “too late to leave warnings” in the Gold Coast area where residents are being told “get inside, up high”.
The remnants of the tropical cyclone are expected to bring more intense deluges to Northern NSW as the weather system moves on through Queensland.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, more than 260mm fell in Brisbane’s CBD since 9am on Sunday, including 45mm in a single hour during a late-night downpour.