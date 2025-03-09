Towns in New South Wales face major flood warnings today as hundreds of thousands of people are without power.
Authorities continue to warn people in southeast Queensland and northeast NSW that the effects of ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred are far from over, with seven major flood warnings or severe weather warnings across the two states.
“The situation in Queensland and northern New South Wales remains very serious due to flash flooding and heavy winds, heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and coastal surf impacts are expected to continue over coming days,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday.
“I urge everyone to continue to listen carefully to the emergency authorities.”
“It’s really important the public continue to adhere to the warnings. The vast majority of the public have … a very small minority are continuing to drive through the flood waters.
“In the past 24 hours, SES crews had been called to 17 instances of people driving into flood waters,” Johnson said.
“Not only is it a danger to yourself and your family, it’s also dangerous for the volunteers, the emergency service workers who need to rescue you.”
People were rescued in all the 17 recent instances.
“I know that people are very eager and keen to get into their homes as soon as possible. The NSW SES is working very quickly to remove any evacuation warnings where we can; but it needs to be safe to do so.”
The NSW SES has been called to 917 incidents in the past 24 hours.
Johnson thanked volunteers who had travelled from other regions to the northeast and mid-north coast to help, as well as those employers who let SES volunteers off work.
Flash flooding is possible for parts of the Northern Rivers, the DorrigoRanges, the mid-north coast and the Northern Tablelands on Sunday.
A warning from the Bureau of Meteorology, issued this morning, spells trouble for huge swathes of the Queensland population.
“Locally intense rainfall which may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding may develop throughout today in bands of showers and thunderstorms over the Southeast Coast and southern Wide Bay and Burnett, possibly including Brisbane, Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast.”
“Six-hourly rainfall totals between 150 and 210mm and 24-hourly totals between 300 and 400mm are possible. If intense rainfall is detected, a separate Detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued.”
Aside from flash flooding, there are five river catchments under major flood warnings on Sunday.