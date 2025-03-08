They were taken to Lismore Base Hospital, Byron Central Hospital, Ballina District Hospital and Tweed Hospital.

It’s understood some people were trapped following the incident, but not for a prolonged period of time.

A Defence spokesperson said “the welfare of ADF members and their families is a priority and Defence’s focus is on supporting those involved”.

At least 36 Australian Defence Force personnel, who have been deployed to help emergency services respond to the impacts of the ex-cyclone, have been injured in a crash in Northern NSW.





‘Our ADF heroes were on their way to help Australians in need’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles released a joint statement on Saturday evening.

“A short time ago there was a serious vehicle incident involving two Australian Defence Force vehicles near Lismore,” the statement read.

“A number of ADF personnel have been injured, some seriously.

“Medical assistance is on hand. We stress this is an ongoing incident.

“Right now our focus is on the welfare of those involved and their families.

“Our ADF heroes were on their way to help Australians in need.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns also said he was “very concerned”.

“I’m very concerned to hear reports of an accident involving Australian Defence Force personnel tonight,” Minns said.

“They came to the Northern Rivers to help keep this community safe.

“NSW emergency services are currently responding on the scene and we will provide all support necessary.”

Pictures showed multiple emergency vehicles and police officers at the scene on Saturday evening.

Defence personnel were also captured running.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said the community sent “love” to those injured in a Facebook post on Saturday night.

“To the Australian Defence Force soldiers, their families, and their Australians Defence Force family, our community expresses its heartfelt concern and send our love to those personnel injured and their families,” Saffin said.

“They came in service to our Northern Rivers communities in our time of need and we stand ready to help in their time of need.”

NSW SES volunteers are continuing to work tirelessly through the night, providing essential support to communities across Northern NSW.





Opposition leader Peter Dutton also expressed his concern following the incident in a social media post.

“The ADF is at the forefront of Australia’s disaster response, bravely stepping into danger to protect and support communities,” Dutton said.

“Our thoughts, prayers and gratitude are with them, their families and their fellow personnel.

“Wishing all those injured a full and speedy recovery.”

A damaged home is pictured after a tree uprooted by strong winds crashed into the structure in the suburb of Elanora as ex-Cyclone Alfred passed near the Gold Coast yesterday. Photo / AFP

NSW Police earlier said officers from the Crash Investigation Unit would investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Tregeagle Rd was closed following the incident, with members of the public urged to avoid the area.

Man dead amid ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred

The body of a man who was swept away by floodwaters in northern NSW was found, marking the first loss of life amid ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Emergency services on Friday responded to reports of a 4WD being washed off a bridge into fast-running waters at Wild Cattle Creek Bridge near Old Coramba Rd northeast of Dorrigo.

The driver was initially able to escape the vehicle and cling on to a tree before he was swept away shortly after.

A search was launched to find the 61-year-old man, however police confirmed the body of a man was found nearby about 4.30pm, local time, on Saturday.

“While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man,” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the man’s death “tragic”.

“Tragic news out of NSW this evening with confirmation a man has died in floodwaters near Dorrigo,” Albanese said.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the community at this heartbreaking time.”

The Prime Minister earlier said authorities had held “grave concerns” for the missing man.

Acting Coffs/Clarence police district commander Detective Inspector Guy Flaherty earlier said the search for the man had been “hampered by weather conditions”.

“We are dealing with an evolving, dynamic weather event which presents unique search and rescue challenges,” Inspector Flaherty said.

“Aside from the severe local weather and flood conditions, we have a responsibility to keep emergency personnel and volunteers safe from unnecessary risk.

“The search and the assessment of the area has been ongoing by local police since this incident commenced.

“We are using local knowledge to collate information as to how the river system progresses and identify key access points. But, again, we will only be looking at where we can safely put our SES and police into those areas.”

NSW Premier urge public not to dismiss weather event

NSW Premier Chris Minns said communities across the state’s north were still in danger as ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred threatens to dump huge amounts of rain.

Minns said on Saturday the main message he wanted to send was that the emergency was not over, despite the system weakening to a tropical low that morning.

He told NSW residents they needed to be alert as the next several days were expected to bring heavy rain, full rivers and windy conditions.

“For those three reasons it is crucially important that the public not dismiss this weather event as something that has already passed,” Minns said.

“It really doesn’t matter to us whether it has been downgraded from the tropical cyclone to a weather event, or whether it is still a tropical cyclone.”

Radar loop showing ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred making landfall on Saturday evening. As the system continues over land it will bring a large amount of rain across the south-east and parts of southern inland Queensland, in the next 2-3 days.

He warned the next 24 hours would be critical for regions impacted by Alfred.

“The effect on the Northern Rivers communities and lower down into the Coffs Harbour area is still the same for thousands and thousands of families – it is a really important point, (not) just to be trivialised or put to one side,” he said.

Facing gale-force winds today, NSW SES Ballina Unit was on the ground responding to the aftermath of Ex Cyclone Alfred and significant weather resulting in storm, flood, and tree damage. These powerful winds tore the roof off this Ballina resident's home.





Residents in Lismore voiced concerns of the devastating impacts ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred could still have on the Lismore community, so soon after it was devastated by the 2022 floods.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and tens of thousands of homes are at risk of flooding as now ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred inundates areas along the coast.

There are fears the South Lismore levee could break later on Saturday.

The latest official data indicates the Wilsons River at Lismore was at 9.22m and still rising on Saturday afternoon, and could soon exceed the major flood level of 9.7m.

The centre of ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred has moved across Bribie Island and onto the Queensland mainland in the past few hours. It will now move westward into inland parts of the south-east.

Heavy rain and damaging wind currently occurring in many areas as it moves onshore.





The Bureau forecast the river level could reach 10m by late Saturday afternoon, lower than previously expected.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s 2.30pm update, river levels are no longer expected to reach the heights of Lismore CBD Levee, although flooding will still occur.

“Moderate flooding is occurring at Lismore, with river levels rising slowly. Further river level rises at Lismore are possible as upstream floodwaters approach. River levels may reach major flood levels Saturday afternoon. River levels are no longer expected to reach the height of the Lismore CBD levee (10.6 metres) during the afternoon,” the Bureau said.

Severe Weather Update: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred Saturday afternoon update



Video current: 3:00pm AEST 8 March 2025





Based on the last update, the Wilson River at Lismore is currently at 9.27m and rising slowly. It is still expected to surpass 10m late Saturday afternoon or evening.

This follows previous warnings from Minns saying the flood might breach the levee protecting the town.

“The latest models of it is right on 10.8m, which could be just under (or) just over in various parts,” he said. “We hope it is under but … we are ready in the possibility of an overflow.

“We hope it doesn’t but it could and if it does it is likely to be today,” he said.

A number higher than 10.6 means it would breach the Lismore CBD levee.

For residents such as Toni Storer – who has lived in the town for 62 years – it was the wind coming with the ex-tropical cyclone that made her nervous.

“I’ve lived through large sea surges, cyclones, small tornadoes – quite a variety of disasters,” she told The Daily Telegraph.

“There will be houses washed away because of this.”

Lismore Mayor Steve Krieg was among the residents forced to evacuate as Alfred loomed off the coast, and spoke earlier this week about the devastating feeling of “deja vu” in the community.

As the town he leads began to be inundated on Saturday morning, Krieg said there was a lot of concern for people who had only just rebuilt in the wake of the catastrophic 2022 floods.

“If our levee overtops especially, our town’s in a lot of trouble – just emotionally, financially, people are really struggling before this cyclone,” he told Sunrise.

“My wife will kill me for saying this, but the reality is there’s tension in every household as to not only what the future, short- to long-term looks like.

“We’ve put everything we have into rebuilding our lives … we can pay our staff this week and we don’t know what’s going to happen after that … it is that stressful.”

Krieg said he had conversations with NSW Premier Chris Minns and the Prime Minister about needing funding for flood mitigation.

“The cost of doing some mitigation work in Lismore and in the Northern Rivers is a tenth of what the recovery cost is going to be after this cyclone,” he said.

“So long-term flood mitigation just has to be done.

“I need a budget allocation from the state and federal governments to give our community the guarantee that the work is going to be done so that they have the confidence to rebuild their lives.”

An alert from Lismore City Council said a major flood was a strong possibility, and that Alfred could still bring significant flooding impacts as a tropical low.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, with staff stationed in the emergency operations centre to ensure we stay ahead of any developments,” it read.

“Council is already planning for the restoration and emergency works period, which is likely to begin early next week.”

NSW north braces for the worst

Forty evacuation orders have been issued for communities across northern NSW as of Saturday morning.

In the latest warning there is major flooding predicted along the Richmond River.

The Bureau of Meteorology said at 3.40pm, local time, major flooding is possible at Coraki and Bungawalbyn on Sunday morning.

“Inflows from the upper Richmond will combine with inflow from the Wilsons River, with major flooding possible at Coraki and Bungawalbyn Sunday morning and moderate flooding possible at Woodburn Sunday morning,” the BOM said.

Meanwhile in the Tweed Heads region, which was facing pressures on its water treatment plant because of water damages.

Minister for the North Coast Rose Jackson said at a press conference on Saturday that residents had been advised to conserve water for essential purposes only.

“We can make arrangements to have potable water, and water carting where that becomes necessary,” she said.

“We have budget and equipment to deliver water to local communities who require potable drinking water. All of those provisions are in place.

“As I said, at the moment, there are some quite local challenges in the Tweed Shire.”

Albanese warns of power outages throughout northern NSW.

“We know that there are reports of significant power outages with more than a quarter of a million homes without power,” he said.

“At the moment, the advice is there are several communities with no access because of power outages. State Emergency Services are aware and are working urgently with energy companies and telcos to restore services.”

He announced relief for impacted residents, with those impacted able to receive AU$1000 per adult and AU$400 per child.

“That is activated 40 hours after the initial impact. The disaster recovery allowance is a payment for up to 13 weeks for people who are unable to work as a direct result of the disaster,” Albanese said.

“That is their businesses have been shut down where they work, so they are therefore unable to do so, or their workplace might be closed, and that’s paid through Centrelink.”