At least 13 people have been injured after two Australian Defence Force vehicles responding to ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred crashed near Lismore.
A major emergency response was launched on Saturday evening after two defence vehicles carrying 36 people crashed on Tregeagle Rd in Tregeagle about 9km southwest of Lismore just after 5pm, local time.
A Defence spokesperson said 13 of the 36 personnel on board the two vehicles were injured.
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said the community sent “love” to those injured in a Facebook post on Saturday night.
“To the Australian Defence Force soldiers, their families, and their Australians Defence Force family, our community expresses its heartfelt concern and send our love to those personnel injured and their families,” Saffin said.
“They came in service to our Northern Rivers communities in our time of need and we stand ready to help in their time of need.”
NSW SES volunteers are continuing to work tirelessly through the night, providing essential support to communities across Northern NSW.
In the last 24 hours, there have been over 1,003 incidents and 28 flood rescues with 1,316 calls to 132 500. pic.twitter.com/ZpbYsB2kM3
Acting Coffs/Clarence police district commander Detective Inspector Guy Flaherty earlier said the search for the man had been “hampered by weather conditions”.
“We are dealing with an evolving, dynamic weather event which presents unique search and rescue challenges,” Inspector Flaherty said.
“Aside from the severe local weather and flood conditions, we have a responsibility to keep emergency personnel and volunteers safe from unnecessary risk.
“The search and the assessment of the area has been ongoing by local police since this incident commenced.
“We are using local knowledge to collate information as to how the river system progresses and identify key access points. But, again, we will only be looking at where we can safely put our SES and police into those areas.”
NSW Premier urge public not to dismiss weather event
NSW Premier Chris Minns said communities across the state’s north were still in danger as ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred threatens to dump huge amounts of rain.
Minns said on Saturday the main message he wanted to send was that the emergency was not over, despite the system weakening to a tropical low that morning.
He told NSW residents they needed to be alert as the next several days were expected to bring heavy rain, full rivers and windy conditions.
“For those three reasons it is crucially important that the public not dismiss this weather event as something that has already passed,” Minns said.
“It really doesn’t matter to us whether it has been downgraded from the tropical cyclone to a weather event, or whether it is still a tropical cyclone.”
Radar loop showing ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred making landfall on Saturday evening. As the system continues over land it will bring a large amount of rain across the south-east and parts of southern inland Queensland, in the next 2-3 days. pic.twitter.com/F2dp7zz2LP
He warned the next 24 hours would be critical for regions impacted by Alfred.
“The effect on the Northern Rivers communities and lower down into the Coffs Harbour area is still the same for thousands and thousands of families – it is a really important point, (not) just to be trivialised or put to one side,” he said.
Facing gale-force winds today, NSW SES Ballina Unit was on the ground responding to the aftermath of Ex Cyclone Alfred and significant weather resulting in storm, flood, and tree damage. These powerful winds tore the roof off this Ballina resident's home. 😲
“Moderate flooding is occurring at Lismore, with river levels rising slowly. Further river level rises at Lismore are possible as upstream floodwaters approach. River levels may reach major flood levels Saturday afternoon. River levels are no longer expected to reach the height of the Lismore CBD levee (10.6 metres) during the afternoon,” the Bureau said.
Severe Weather Update: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred Saturday afternoon update
“Inflows from the upper Richmond will combine with inflow from the Wilsons River, with major flooding possible at Coraki and Bungawalbyn Sunday morning and moderate flooding possible at Woodburn Sunday morning,” the BOM said.
Meanwhile in the Tweed Heads region, which was facing pressures on its water treatment plant because of water damages.
Minister for the North Coast Rose Jackson said at a press conference on Saturday that residents had been advised to conserve water for essential purposes only.
“We can make arrangements to have potable water, and water carting where that becomes necessary,” she said.
“We have budget and equipment to deliver water to local communities who require potable drinking water. All of those provisions are in place.
“As I said, at the moment, there are some quite local challenges in the Tweed Shire.”
Albanese warns of power outages throughout northern NSW.
“We know that there are reports of significant power outages with more than a quarter of a million homes without power,” he said.
“At the moment, the advice is there are several communities with no access because of power outages. State Emergency Services are aware and are working urgently with energy companies and telcos to restore services.”
He announced relief for impacted residents, with those impacted able to receive AU$1000 per adult and AU$400 per child.
“That is activated 40 hours after the initial impact. The disaster recovery allowance is a payment for up to 13 weeks for people who are unable to work as a direct result of the disaster,” Albanese said.
“That is their businesses have been shut down where they work, so they are therefore unable to do so, or their workplace might be closed, and that’s paid through Centrelink.”