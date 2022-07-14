Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Revealed: AirlineRatings picks best carrier in the world - and where Air NZ ranked

3 minutes to read
Qatar Airways Cabin Services Director, Ana Ciobanu gives a tour on the Q suite on board Qatar Airways. / Greg Bowker

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Qatar Airways has been named the top carrier by AirlineRatings.com, with Air New Zealand coming in second.

Another airline that flies to this country, Singapore Airlines, picked up Best First Class and Best Lounges.

