Qatar Airways Cabin Services Director, Ana Ciobanu gives a tour on the Q suite on board Qatar Airways. / Greg Bowker

Qatar Airways has been named the top carrier by AirlineRatings.com, with Air New Zealand coming in second.

Another airline that flies to this country, Singapore Airlines, picked up Best First Class and Best Lounges.

Qatar, which flies five times a week between Auckland and Doha, was an industry leader, judges said.

Australia-based AirlineRatings said Qatar was honoured for its multi-award-winning in-flight innovations, commitment to global travellers during Covid-19, operational safety, the pursuit of excellence and its financial performance.

"The airline's decision to remain flying throughout the pandemic has paid huge dividends with it posting the only airline profit in 2021," said AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas.

The airline of the year is judged by global editors with more than 100 years' industry experience, who use 11 key criteria that include fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, environmental and safety credentials and product offerings.

"In our objective analysis Qatar Airways came out with maximum points in virtually all of our audit criteria."

Thomas said at every touch point, excellence was the goal at Qatar Airways led by its group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, and this had benefited the wider industry.

"His drive for perfection has led to many improvements in Airbus and Boeing aircraft and travellers across the world are better off because of this passion and the pursuit of excellence."

Singapore took the award for best lounges. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand, a multi-year winner of Airline of the Year, was second in the top 20 and picked up Best Premium Economy Class and Best Economy Class.

"Air New Zealand's Premium Economy Class is a standout for legroom and food service, while the airline's Skycouch in Economy Class is the industry leader for space and value," said Thomas.

He said the recent unveiling of its new passenger cabin for its long haul was excluded from the judging as it does not come into service for 18 months.

Etihad Airways won Environmental Airline of the Year.

Thomas said Etihad's commitment to cutting emissions is a new benchmark for the airline industry.

Korean Air took out Cargo Airline of the Year while Virgin Australia again won Best Cabin Crew. Best In-Flight Entertainment went to Emirates.

Qantaslink won Best Regional Airline and VietJet Air took out a new category Value Airline of the Year.

Excellence in Long Haul travel went to: jetBlue (Americas), Turkish Airlines (Europe), Qatar Airways (Middle-East/Africa), Korean Air (Asia) and Air New Zealand (Pacific).

Best Low-Cost Airlines are: Southwest (Americas), easyjet (Europe) and Jetstar (Asia/Pacific), Fly Dubai (Middle-East).

The top 20 airlines:

1. Qatar Airways

2. Air New Zealand

3. Etihad Airways

4. Korean Air

5. Singapore Airlines

6. Qantas

7. Virgin Australia

8. EVA Air

9. Turkish Airlines

10. All Nippon Airways

11. Cathay Pacific Airways

12. Virgin Atlantic

13. Japan Air Lines

14. jetBlue

15. Finnair

16. Emirates

17. Hawaiian Airlines

18. Air France/ KLM

19. Alaska Airlines

20. British Airways