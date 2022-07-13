Many customers have complained about the lack of refunds and support from eDreams. Photo / Unsplash

Many customers have complained about the lack of refunds and support from eDreams. Photo / Unsplash

Consumer NZ has issued a warning to travellers after receiving "multiple complaints" about the online travel agent eDreams.

Many have not received refunds or support after booking travel with the company, said the watchdog in a statement this morning.

Alejandra Hernandez said she has been waiting nine months for a refund from eDreams for a cancelled flight.

"They pretended to do things but they didn't do anything ... they wasted my time and stole my money," Hernandez told Consumer.

Alesha Canham also experienced issues with eDreams. After booking a family holiday for her toddler son and terminally ill partner, she noticed her son's name had been spelt incorrectly.

Canham spent weeks trying to get the name corrected but eDreams failed to help. Qatar Airways eventually stepped in to fix the ticket.

"These aren't the only customers who have had nightmares with eDreams," Consumer said. Online, many more travellers claim they have been scammed by the company.

Several Facebook groups have been created specifically for disgruntled customers.

Groups have appeared on Facebook warning other travellers about issues with online travel companies. Photo / Facebook

One group, 'EDreams Fraund' describes itself as "a group of customers(victims)" and currently has over 3,000 members.

"It can be very stressful when travel plans go wrong," said Consumer investigative writer Rebecca Styles.

"If you can't get help and support from your travel agent, it makes a bad situation even worse."

To prevent travel nightmares, Styles recommends booking with a New Zealand-based travel agent. Ensure they have a good reputation for customer service and support. Or, directly book with an airline.

What are your international travel rights?

International flight cancelled? your rights will depend on several factors like the reason for cancellation, your location and destination, and where the airline is based.

You have the right to a refund, a credit or to be rebooked on another flight, according to Consumer NZ.

You may also be entitled to compensation for costs that result from the cancellation, like food, transport and accommodation.

Have travel insurance? Check your policy to see if you can claim any resulting costs.

Travel agent or airline taking a long time to process a refund? If you paid for the flight through a credit or debit card, you may be able to request a chargeback through your bank.

Travel agent causing difficulties? If they are based in Aotearoa, you could take them to the Disputes Tribunal.