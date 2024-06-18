A Virgin Australia flight bound for Melbourne made an emergency landing after a suspected bird strike shortly after departing Queenstown. Video / NZ Herald

Passengers onboard the Melbourne-bound flight that caught on fire will leave Queenstown this afternoon.

Virgin Airways flight VA148 was diverted to Invercargill after a bird, potentially a duck, was suspected to have been sucked into the engine soon after take-off.

A loud bang was heard by passengers before flames were seen coming from the right side of the aircraft.

Passengers from a “horrifying” flight that caught fire in the skies above Queenstown are juggling nerves as they prepare to catch new flights out this afternoon.

The engine on the Melbourne-bound Virgin Airways flight burst into flames soon after take-off last night forcing a diversion and emergency landing at Invercargill airport.

A bird, possibly a duck, is thought to have caused the fire after being sucked into the aircraft.

Passengers on board heard a loud “bang” before seeing flames out the window.

Most on board the flight have arrived back at Queenstown Airport after being bussed up from Invercargill this morning.

They now face a two-legged journey to Melbourne via Brisbane, with their flight scheduled to leave at 4.30pm.

The Civil Aviation Authority said the risk of bird strikes at Queenstown airport was “low” but bird activity “varies according to the season and migratory patterns”.

David, a traveller from the Czech Republic who was onboard Virgin Australia flight 148, called the ordeal a “scary experience”.

”We saw some lights in the windows, so we were just talking - having a bit of fun about it - but after that, it was so scary.”

Passengers have arrived at Queenstown Airport ahead of their journey to Melbourne via Brisbane. Photo / Vera Alves

“It was a good experience for life, it was something I had never seen.

”So many people in our group, I am sure, they are so scared [to get on another flight].”

Cleon, of Melbourne, was celebrating his 30th birthday when the incident happened.

”It was a weird experience. It was quite calm on the plane when it happened. They [the crew] did a good job of keeping it under wraps.

”But of course, when you see flames emitting from the side of your plane, you think ‘this is it’.

“So I was just making sure to keep my mum calm and tell her I love her.

”At the end of the day, it’s how you deal with this kind of situation. Whoever I love was there with me.”

Flames engulfed an engine on a Virgin Airlines flight bound for Melbourne. Photo / Michael Hayward

Valu Sala, of Melbourne, said she panicked when the incident happened. She is originally from Invercargill and acknowledged the coincidence of an unexpected journey home.

“There were sounds that were unfamiliar to me and it was quite [hot] on the side [of the plane].

“I panicked. No information as to what was happening came forth [from the flight crew] until after a while.

“The plane was not going at full speed.

“I was not too sure what was happening. ‘Would we arrive safely? Would we land safely?’ - Those were the thoughts in my mind.

“And then I looked to the side, and I said ‘please, don’t let tell me you’ll be the last person I see before … you know? Just thoughts of movies and other incidents of plane crashes.

Passengers checking in for their flight to Melbourne via Brisbane. Photo / Vera Alves

Woody Matthews from Fort Worth, Texas, said he felt a “jolt” when the engine caught alight.

He was heading to Melbourne to meet up with some friends from the Lions Club.

Matthews praised the airline’s professionalism and said he was not nervous to get on today’s flight.

Michael Hayward took a video from his seat, which he posted online, showing flames shooting from the side of the Virgin Airlines plane before it diverted to Invercargill, where it landed safely, about 7pm.

He said he heard the sound about 10 seconds after take-off.

“Flames started to shoot out the right-hand engine as it tried to restart itself.

“Initially after the bang, there was some panic and crying, but this very quickly stopped as people comforted each other, and within minutes, laughter as people joked about how they [would] get home without flying, they’ll never go on a plane again.”

A Queenstown airport spokesperson said they suspected it was a duck that had been sucked into the engine.

Adam, of Sweden, said he started praying for his life when he realised there was a fire.

“It was a bit scary. At first, it was just confusing. I saw flashing lights and banging sounds, but I didn’t really understand what it was.

“But then I heard other passengers talking about a fire and I started to worry a bit. But I tried to remain cool, did some prayers - maybe it was a bit dramatic but it was a good thing to do.

Zoe, of Perth, called the incident terrifying, wiping away tears as she spoke to the Herald.

”I think I’m just happy that I’m going home. Everyone has bad experiences sometimes, and this is just one of those.”

Virgin Australia plane shooting flames from its starboard engine shortly after taking off from Queenstown. Photo / Eliot Squires

Virgin Australia chief operations officer Stuart Aggs said passengers would be taken back to Queenstown by bus, flown to Brisbane at 4.30pm before leaving for Melbourne at 9.25pm.

Virgin Airlines confirmed 73 people were on board - 67 passengers and six crew.

Meanwhile, Queenstown Airport’s chief executive believes a large bird must have been involved in the Virgin Airways incident

Glen Sowry said that a bird strike couldn’t be confirmed until the 737′s engine was inspected.

As stressful as it was for passengers to see flames outside the plane, it was “not unusual” for birds to get into a plane’s engine and the passengers were “not in any danger” at any point during the incident.

Sowry told the Herald that, as common as it was to get birds into the engine during a flight, they were not normally as big as he suspected this particular bird was.















