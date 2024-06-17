Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Bird strikes explained: How common are they in New Zealand?

Grant Bradley
By
6 mins to read
An aircraft travelling from Queenstown to Melbourne appears to have fire coming from an engine Video / Aaron Henderson / Dani Wilson / Supplied

A Virgin Australia Boeing 737 diverted to Invercargill after a suspected bird strike when it left Queenstown Airport last night. The plane bound for Melbourne made a safe landing and none of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business