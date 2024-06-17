Flames seen coming from Virgin aircraft over Queenstown. Video / Supplied

Fire has been seen coming from the engine of an aircraft flying over Queentown tonight.

The Lakes Weekly Bulletin reports that a plane leaving Queenstown Airport appears to have experienced engine trouble during take off.

Members of the public reported seeing flames coming from one of the engines and heard large bangs, as the Virgin VA148 flight to Melbourne took off over the Shotover Delta from the airport about 6pm.

Video has been posted online of the incident.

One witness who took footage of the incident wrote: “Sounded like it was coming apart over our house. One engine was throwing flames and sputtering out.”

Another person wrote of a “possible emergency event at Queenstown Airport involving a Boeing 737″.

The aircraft is believed to have taken off from Queenstown Airport. Photo / George Heard

Another posted: A plane just passed our house with terrible sound and fire. Please pray for the plane and people inside, their safety.”

A witness who saw the plane wrote on social media: “Flew over my place and sounded very sick.”

It’s believed the Queenstown to Melbourne Virgin flight was scheduled to leave Queentown Airport at 6pm.

It’s understood the flight may have been diverted to Invercargill.







