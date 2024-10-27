“The driver hit this person, who wasn’t happy about that, so everyone swarmed in and smashed his windows.”

Afterwards, the driver fled to police down the road.

A video shows an incident involving boy racers near Masterton.

“He obviously wouldn’t have mentioned the part where he actually hit a spectator.”

The bystander said he left the scene before police arrived.

In the early hours of this morning, Wairarapa police, with assistance from Central District staff, disrupted the gathering, police told the Herald.

The operation ended with violence when officers were confronted by a large and aggressive group.

They threw bottles, rocks and fireworks at police before being dispersed.

“The rear window of a police vehicle was smashed by the group,” said a police spokesperson.

Six people were arrested and are facing a range of charges.

Police told the Herald multiple infringement notices were issued, along with driver suspensions, and two cars were impounded.

The bystander said it was “gutting” when a select few ruined the events for everybody else.

“The hosts and organisers that go to show off their skills, they just want it to be about skids - a way to practise for competitions, some of the spectators get in the way and get drunk,” he said.

“I think we need a spot to go where all the interested people can go and practise safely,” he said.

Masterton Mayor Gary Caffell said it was a “huge disappointment” to see incidents like these happening near the town.

“This whole incident is gut-wrenching, and I trust the perpetrators get their just desserts,” he said.

Caffell said there was no excuse for attacking police personnel who were “simply doing their job”.

A boy racer event in Masterton turned violent last night after a vehicle doing burnouts allegedly hit a spectator. Photo / Supplied

“I am completely supportive of the actions taken by police to quell such behaviour and would ask those responsible to think of the anger and alarm they are creating for the law-abiding citizens of the Wairarapa,” he said.

The incident was just one in a string of boy racing events this year.

Police cracked down on a huge “antisocial burnout meet” in Levin in June.

The 200-vehicle gathering resulted in more rocks and bottles being thrown, as well as multiple arrests and injured police officers.

“People threw bottles, rocks and bricks at the retreating police ... Two officers received minor injuries from items hitting their legs,” said Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham.

Police were pelted with rocks and bottles which injured two officers and damaged two police vehicles during antisocial road user activity in Levin in June. Photo / Police

“Police absolutely understand the stress and concern illegal and antisocial street racing causes members of the community, and we are committed to disrupting this activity by breaking it up when it occurs and holding offenders to account.”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said in September they were working on cracking down on boy racers.

Mitchell said he and Transport Minister Simeon Brown were working on new legislation which would make it more difficult for boy racers to continue antisocial behaviour.

“Police will have even more powers to make it even more difficult for boy racers,” Mitchell said.

“Rural communities and provincial towns in particular are sick of boy racers and their lack of consideration, the property damage and the danger and disruption they bring to law-abiding members of the community and lawful road users,” Mitchell said.