Masterton Mayor Gary Caffell said it was a “huge disappointment” to see incidents like these happening near the town.
“This whole incident is gut-wrenching, and I trust the perpetrators get their just desserts,” he said.
Caffell said there was no excuse for attacking police personnel who were “simply doing their job”.
“I am completely supportive of the actions taken by police to quell such behaviour and would ask those responsible to think of the anger and alarm they are creating for the law-abiding citizens of the Wairarapa,” he said.
The incident was just one in a string of boy racing events this year.
The 200-vehicle gathering resulted in more rocks and bottles being thrown, as well as multiple arrests and injured police officers.
“People threw bottles, rocks and bricks at the retreating police ... Two officers received minor injuries from items hitting their legs,” said Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham.
“Police absolutely understand the stress and concern illegal and antisocial street racing causes members of the community, and we are committed to disrupting this activity by breaking it up when it occurs and holding offenders to account.”
“Rural communities and provincial towns in particular are sick of boy racers and their lack of consideration, the property damage and the danger and disruption they bring to law-abiding members of the community and lawful road users,” Mitchell said.