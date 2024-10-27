Immigration New Zealand (INZ) deputy chief operating officer Jeannie Melville told the Herald INZ had received an application from Owens for an entertainer’s work visa.

“Her application is being assessed against all relevant immigration requirements,” she said.

“All visa applicants must meet specific requirements, including a good character assessment that considers factors such as criminal convictions, deportation history, and potential risks to New Zealand’s security, public order, or public interest.

“There is no provision in the Immigration Act to prevent a person from travelling to New Zealand based solely on their previous expression of opinion and ideas.

“Immigration decision-makers have to weigh up all the factors and assess whether an individual presents a threat or risk to security, public order or the public interest and can be deemed an excluded person.”

This morning, the Sydney Morning Herald confirmed Owens’ Australian visa was cancelled, with Immigration Minister Tony Burke saying: “From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about [German SS officer Josef] Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction”.

Holocaust Centre of New Zealand chairwoman Deborah Hart said Owens’ comments about Jews tied into age-old anti-Semitic conspiracies. Photo / Supplied

“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

Holocaust Centre of New Zealand chairwoman Deborah Hart said Owens’ comments about Jews tied into age-old anti-Semitic conspiracies.

“Candace Owens has some very wacky ideas. She says that Jews orchestrated JFK’s assassination and she distorts the Holocaust, including questioning the medical experimentation in death camps. In 2022 she defended Ye (Kanye West) when he said he would go ‘Deathcon 3 on Jewish people’. She believes there was no moon landing,” she told the Herald.

“Indeed she seems to have an unhealthy preoccupation with Jews as she has a lot to say about a group of people that is less than .2% of the world’s population. She also has some awful things to say about the gay community and Muslims.”

Hart said there had been a sharp rise in anti-Semitism in New Zealand, and was concerned Owens could further stoke that.

“There is a balancing act between the right to free speech, which should be protected and the right to safety and security of minority communities, which should also be protected,” she said.

“The Jewish community is tiny in New Zealand and it is also vulnerable. It has of late suffered verbal threats, physical abuse and property damage.”

Hart said if Owens’ visit to New Zealand went ahead she should be treated “with the disdain she deserves”.

“We should all just turn our backs on her. She actually is good for a sound bite, but she doesn’t have much new to say that is grounded in evidence. On that basis she is pretty boring.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based multimedia journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

