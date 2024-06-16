Two people were injured after turbulence on the Air NZ flight. Photo / Supplied

A passenger and one crew member have been left with injuries after an Air New Zealand flight from Wellington to Queenstown was hit by severe turbulence.

Local media outlet Crux reported that two ambulances attended Queenstown airport yesterday afternoon after a passenger was burned by hot coffee, and a crew member was injured after hitting the aircraft roof during the turbulence.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called to an incident at Queenstown Airport at 2.50pm on Sunday, 16 June, and responded with two ambulances which took two patients in moderate condition to Lakes District Hospital.

One passenger on the flight told Crux that flight attendants were serving refreshments when hot coffee was accidentally poured over a female passenger.

“She received burns and a paramedic attended to her,” she told Crux.

“She had some blistering.”

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan confirmed in a statement to the Herald that a customer and crew member were injured during turbulence on NZ607 from Wellington to Queenstown on Sunday.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our number one priority, and our crew are trained to respond to these situations,” he said.

“Our operating procedures outline our onboard response to different levels of turbulence, including detailing when passengers and crew are required to take their seats during the flight. From time to time, clear-air turbulence can occur where rough air is not visible to the flight crew.”

“We’re always reviewing our operating procedures in line with both regulation and international best practice to ensure the safety of our customers and crew is prioritised.”