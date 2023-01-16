Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

17 years after her husband’s crash in Nepal, a pilot met the same fate

New York Times
By: Bhadra Sharma and Mujib Mashal
7 mins to read
Nepalese rescue workers at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal on January 16. Photo / AP

Nepalese rescue workers at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal on January 16. Photo / AP

When her husband, a pilot for a small Nepali airline, died in a 2006 plane crash, Anju Khatiwada made a vow: she would continue his dream.

In the face of family opposition, she gave up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World