“We are very proud of you, Mum, for speaking out. It takes courage to do so, especially amongst all of the individuals who still support Tom and his ongoing abuse.

“No one can begin to imagine the daily torment you are going through,” the daughters wrote.

“This has gone on far too long, and we can only hope with this latest sighting, all the news coverage, and the search efforts, that we are getting closer to seeing our babies again.

“We love you so much Jayda, Maverick and Ember and we hope you will return home soon.”

The post claimed Cat, mother of Jayda, Maverick and Ember Phillips, has been dealing with 'daily torment' since her children went missing. Photo / Michael Craig.

Footage emerged of Phillips and the three children tramping in remote central North Island farmland earlier this month wearing camo gear and carrying large packs after a chance encounter with teenage pig hunters.

Cat said it felt like the search was “out of the police’s league” and questioned why more qualified authorities had not been brought in for assistance after the sighting police deemed “credible”.

Seeing her three children alive was ‘overwhelming’

Cat was emotional when she spoke to the Herald about getting proof her three children – who she last saw in 2021 – were alive.

She said it was “overwhelming... it was the best thing”.

Fugitive dad Tom Phillips and his three children were spotted tramping in the Marokopa bush.

“I just broke down ... I can’t see their faces but I can see them walking and they’re all there, and they’re capable of carrying their own bags.”

After a three-day search, including the use of a military helicopter, police said “nothing further of significance” was found and the search was called off.

“It was like Christmas come early and I really thought they would be coming home this time,” said Cat.

“It’s a confirmed sighting and yet nothing has come of it.”

Cat, the mother of the three missing Phillips children, is 'relieved' the youngsters are alive after seeing them in a video for the first time in almost three years.

Cat also revealed she was the person who saw Phillips at Bunnings last year, sending a photo of the ute he was driving to police.

She’s appealing to those who she suspects are helping Phillips to put a stop to what she says is “child abuse” and to tell authorities what they know.

“It doesn’t get any easier ... It’s been nearly three years.”

