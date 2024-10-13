Despite a confirmed sighting and a three-day search, police have not located the children.
The family of the missing Marokopa children say they are going through “daily torment” waiting for the youngsters to be found, and praising mum Cat’s courage for speaking out.
Days after the latest confirmed sighting of Tom Phillips and his three children on a remote King Country farm, Cat, the mother of Jayda, Maverick and Ember, told the Herald she wanted to know why more hadn’t been done to find her children after her fugitive ex-partner disappeared with them in December 2021.
In a new Facebook post to the “Missing Marokopa Children” page, the older half-siblings praised their mother for her courage and highlighted the daily torment she lived with.