The offending at the music festival was a gross breach of trust, being in uniform and performing the functions of a security guard, and significant harm had been caused to the one identified victim.
Judge Kellar took a starting point of 18 months in prison, then allowed 25% discount for Mosen’s guilty pleas and 5% for the rehabilitative steps he had taken.
He was sentenced to six months home detention and ordered to make a $500 emotional harm payment to the victim. A destruction order for the cell phone was also made.
