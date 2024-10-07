Tom Phillips and his three children – Jayda, Maverick and Ember – have been caught on camera walking through the Marokopa bush.
Police say they are again searching for Phillips and his three children, who have been missing since December 2021.
Police were deployed to Marokopa on Thursday and two helicopters swept the area over the weekend.
Tom Phillips and his three children have been filmed for the first time in remote central North Island farmland, wearing camo gear and carrying large packs.
The youngsters spoke briefly to a group of pig hunters before walking away.
Footage shared exclusively with the Herald by teenage hunters shows Phillips and Jayda, 11, Maverick, 9, and Ember, 8, tramping in formation with the fugitive dad, who was also carrying a large rifle, leading the way.
The chance encounter in Marokopa bush included the children speaking to the hunters briefly, asking if “anyone knew they were there”.
He said there was a lot of bush on his farm and it was “quite isolated”.
Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Roman Travers, McOviney said when his grandson saw that Phillips was carrying a gun they didn’t take the interaction any further, but he called 111 and spoke to police right away. The video footage was sent to police.