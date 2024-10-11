Barrie ‘Baz’ Rice, a former SAS commander and tracking instructor, told the Herald he doesn’t know why police haven’t enlisted the help of the NZSAS unit sooner and believed it “wouldn’t be a problem at all” to locate Phillips.
Police would not confirm if they had already called for assistance from NZDF, despite a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter providing air support last week.
A NZDF spokesperson said it was “ready to respond” to requests from any Government agency and has a wide range of assets and expertise at its disposal.
“We have no comment to make on this type of situation and you are best to approach police for any further information.”
Rice said the SAS soldiers would likely not make contact with or confront Phillips, only track him.
“They would basically just find out where he was and get as close as they could without him even knowing it... [They would] find the location down to about maybe a couple of hundred metres and then the rest of the military would be used to cordon off the area so he wouldn’t have too many escape routes while the police go in and do their job.”
Rice said there would be a concern about Phillips’ mental state while being in possession of a firearm around three children and if he would avoid being caught at all costs if authorities got too close to him.
He said Phillips and his three children seemed to have “pretty good” bush skills.
“When I did see that little video they [Jayda, Maverick and Ember] looked pretty bush savvy. They weren’t struggling with their packs at all, they were well-spaced and they didn’t stop or ask for help, so obviously the kids don’t think they need it.”
He added this could be part of the kids’ psychological state after being on the run with Phillips for almost three years.
He said Phillips had a rifle with him, making it likely that he had been doing some hunting and could be cooking outdoors.
“Signs of burning, smoke and signs of camp would be pretty easy to find for the SAS unit if they’ve been camping on the ground. I don’t know if there’s any cave systems up around there that they could be utilising.
“I don’t think the boys [SAS] would take long at all. If you give them 10 days or a couple of weeks; if they were really just to take their time, they would be able to zero in quite quickly.”
Rice said he wasn’t particularly surprised that the police hadn’t yet caught Phillips.
“I do admire the guy’s bush skills and his ability to stay evaded for three years. It’s not a huge piece of bush, but I do also believe that he’s being helped somewhere along the line.
“If they do catch him I think it would be very interesting to hear what he has to say. He could well actually be of use to the military for his skills and his ability to stay evaded for this long.”
Speaking to the Herald this week, the mother of the three missing children, Cat, called the police response “sorely lacking” and said “more should have been done instantly”.