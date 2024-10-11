“If they [NZSAS] were given the time and the support to find him, I don’t think it would take them very long at all.”

Footage emerged this week of fugitive dad Tom Phillips and his three children tramping in Marokopa last Thursday.

Rice said if NZSAS soldiers had been deployed straight after the four were sighted last week, Phillips would already be captured.

He added in the 1990s, the SAS were used for something “very similar” by police as trackers to locate gang members that were conducting grow-ops in bush area.

When asked by the Herald what process police would have to undergo to enlist the help of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel in the investigation, a police spokesperson provided no comment.

Police would not confirm if they had already called for assistance from NZDF, despite a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter providing air support last week.

A NZDF spokesperson said it was “ready to respond” to requests from any Government agency and has a wide range of assets and expertise at its disposal.

“We have no comment to make on this type of situation and you are best to approach police for any further information.”

Rice said the SAS soldiers would likely not make contact with or confront Phillips, only track him.

“They would basically just find out where he was and get as close as they could without him even knowing it... [They would] find the location down to about maybe a couple of hundred metres and then the rest of the military would be used to cordon off the area so he wouldn’t have too many escape routes while the police go in and do their job.”

Rice said there would be a concern about Phillips’ mental state while being in possession of a firearm around three children and if he would avoid being caught at all costs if authorities got too close to him.

He said Phillips and his three children seemed to have “pretty good” bush skills.

“When I did see that little video they [Jayda, Maverick and Ember] looked pretty bush savvy. They weren’t struggling with their packs at all, they were well-spaced and they didn’t stop or ask for help, so obviously the kids don’t think they need it.”

The children of Tom Phillips: (left to right) Jayda, Maverick and Ember. Photo / NZME

He added this could be part of the kids’ psychological state after being on the run with Phillips for almost three years.

He said Phillips had a rifle with him, making it likely that he had been doing some hunting and could be cooking outdoors.

“Signs of burning, smoke and signs of camp would be pretty easy to find for the SAS unit if they’ve been camping on the ground. I don’t know if there’s any cave systems up around there that they could be utilising.

“I don’t think the boys [SAS] would take long at all. If you give them 10 days or a couple of weeks; if they were really just to take their time, they would be able to zero in quite quickly.”

Rice said he wasn’t particularly surprised that the police hadn’t yet caught Phillips.

“I do admire the guy’s bush skills and his ability to stay evaded for three years. It’s not a huge piece of bush, but I do also believe that he’s being helped somewhere along the line.

Tom Phillips is missing along with his three children. Photo / NZ Police

“If they do catch him I think it would be very interesting to hear what he has to say. He could well actually be of use to the military for his skills and his ability to stay evaded for this long.”

Speaking to the Herald this week, the mother of the three missing children, Cat, called the police response “sorely lacking” and said “more should have been done instantly”.

“More could have been done and definitely faster... especially when they know who they’re dealing with,” she said.

“If police are unable to locate him or search for him... why can’t they bring someone else in who is more qualified to do that job like the army... or the SAS – that’s their thing.

“I know to a lot of people that seems ridiculous, but that’s what they’re trained for.”

Cat was emotional when she spoke about getting proof her three children – who she last saw in 2021 – were alive.

“It was overwhelming, it was amazing, it was the best thing.”

“I just broke down ... I can’t see their faces but I can see them walking and they’re all there, and they’re capable of carrying their own bags.”

While the photos provided some solace for Cat, it proved to be short-lived as police were still unable to locate the children.

“It was like Christmas come early and I really thought they would be coming home this time.

“It’s a confirmed sighting and yet nothing has come of it.”

Police were dispatched last Thursday night after receiving a tip from teenage pig hunters that Phillips had been seen in bush west of Coutts Rd in Marokopa with the three children.

“This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family.”

After a three-day search, including the use of a military helicopter, “nothing further of significance” was found, according to police.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.