Cat, the mother of Jayda, Maverick and Ember Phillips, told the Herald she wants to know why more hasn’t been done to find her children after her fugitive ex-partner disappeared with them in December 2021.
She also revealed she was the one who saw Phillips at Bunnings last year, sending a photo of the ute he was driving to police.
She’s appealing to those who she suspects are helping Phillips to put a stop to what she says is “child abuse” and to tell authorities what they know.
“It doesn’t get any easier... It’s been nearly three years.
“They help me get back up when I’m down and they push me along.”
It’s hard for her to talk about her children because she’s aware things will have changed after years of living in the bush without school, medical treatment and under the control of their fugitive father.
“I know what they were like before, but this is nearly three years later.
“I can only remember them as they were because that’s all I know.
“I know I know that they will still be there... It’s just gonna take a little while for them to shine like they did before.”
Cat said she knows her children, very close in age, will be looking after each other, but she wants them to know they haven’t been forgotten.
She recognised her former partner as she walked past a ute in the Hamilton Bunnings car park.
Bunnings images showed Phillips wearing a disguise when he visited the Te Rapa store to purchase goods.
Cat said she was suspicious of the ute and wondered if it was connected to her former partner.
She told RNZ she stopped in front of the ute and recognised Phillips through his disguise.
“It was just the way he put his head up because I just had a feeling about that ute.”
She believes Phillips recognised her, drove off and she gave chase. When they stopped at a red light she took images of the ute and thought about getting out but was worried it might instead be a member of the public.
She said she continued to follow Phillips but he cut in front of a bus and turned down a side street where she lost him. She pulled over and called the police immediately about the sighting.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.