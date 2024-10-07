She instantly recognised each child, captured briefly on a phone camera walking in single file along rugged farm terrain.

“I’m so happy that they’re all there.

“I’m so relieved to see all three of my babies. They’re all alive.”

The encounter in Marokopa bush, which sparked a fresh police hunt for the fugitive father, included the children speaking to the hunters briefly, asking if “anyone knew they were there”.

John McOviney said his 16-year-old grandchild was one of the pig hunters out on his farm on Thursday who came across the man and three children about 6.30pm.

He said they were all wearing masks and were only 20m from the hunters.

“The children asked: ‘Who else knows we’re here?’

“And then they just kept on walking. They were all packed up, they had big packs on. I think the father sort of kept them moving.”

He said there was a lot of bush on his farm and it was “quite isolated”.

Tom Phillips and his three children, Ember, Maverick and Jayda were spotted in the Marokopa bush last Thursday by pig hunters.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, McOviney said when his grandson saw Phillips was carrying a gun they didn’t take the interaction any further, but he called 111 and spoke to police right away. The video footage was sent to police.

Yesterday, police said they had determined the sighting of missing man Tom Phillips and his three children last week was “credible”.

Police were dispatched on Thursday night after receiving a tip Phillips had been seen in bush west of Coutts Rd in Marokopa with the three children.

Tom Phillips, top left, and his three children, Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

“This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family.”

Phillips vanished for the first time with his three young children on September 11, 2021.

The family returned home three weeks later, but on December 9 an arrest warrant was issued for Phillips after he failed to appear in court.

