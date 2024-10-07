The mother of the three missing Phillips children is “relieved” the youngsters are alive after seeing them in a video for the first time in almost three years.
Footage has emerged of Tom Phillips and his three children, Jayda, 11, Maverick, 9, and Ember, 8, tramping in remote central North Island farmland, wearing camo gear and carrying large packs after a chance encounter with pig hunters.
Their mother, Cat, was emotional when she spoke to the Herald about getting proof her three children – whom she last saw in 2021 – were alive and seemingly in good health.
He said they were all wearing masks and were only 20m from the hunters.
“The children asked: ‘Who else knows we’re here?’
“And then they just kept on walking. They were all packed up, they had big packs on. I think the father sort of kept them moving.”
He said there was a lot of bush on his farm and it was “quite isolated”.
Speaking to Newstalk ZB, McOviney said when his grandson saw Phillips was carrying a gun they didn’t take the interaction any further, but he called 111 and spoke to police right away. The video footage was sent to police.