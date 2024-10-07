After a three-day search, including the use of a military helicopter, “nothing further of significance was located”, according to police.

“Investigators will now assess information gathered to determine any next steps.

“Police continue to urge those in the Marokopa community to remain alert and report any suspicious activity, no matter how minor, to us.”

A group of pig hunters reported seeing the missing family on Thursday night, the Herald understands.

Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said investigators will now assess the information gathered to determine any next steps.

The sighting comes after police ramped up search efforts in Marokopa and surrounding areas for the missing family in June.

Local residents say Marokopa is a "little place with a lot going for it". Photo / Maryana Garcia

The children of Tom Phillips: (left to right) Jayda, Maverick and Ember. Photo / NZME

An $80,000 reward was offered for two weeks in June in return for information leading to the children’s safe return.

While the family was not found, police received 50 tips “deemed worthy of consideration” before the June 25 deadline.

Before Thursday’s sighting, police alleged Tom Phillips was seen on November 2, 2023 on CCTV following an attempted burglary at a Piopio store.

Security footage from the Piopio shop showed a masked pair, believed to be Phillips and one of his children, smashing the front glass and fleeing north after the alarm was set off at about 2am.

Phillips vanished for the first time with his three young children on September 11, 2021.

The family returned home three weeks later, but on December 9 an arrest warrant was issued for Phillips after he failed to appear before court.





