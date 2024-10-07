Advertisement
Missing Marokopa family: Credible sighting of Tom Phillips and three children confirmed by police

Jaime Lyth
A helicopter has been spotted flying over the Marokopa area this morning. Police continue to their fugitive search for Tom Phillips. Video / NZ Herald
  • Police are searching for Tom Phillips and his three children again, who have been missing from Marokopa since December 2021.
  • An $80,000 reward was previously offered by police for information that would lead to their safe return - but it expired in June.
  • Police were deployed to Marokopa on Thursday and two helicopters swept the area over the weekend

Police have determined the sighting of missing man Tom Phillips and his three children last week was “credible.”

Phillips and his children Ember, Maverick, and Jayda have been missing since December 2021.

Police were dispatched on Thursday night after receiving a tip that Phillips had been seen in bush area west of Coutts Rd in Marokopa with Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

“This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family.”

After a three-day search, including the use of a military helicopter, “nothing further of significance was located”, according to police.

“Investigators will now assess information gathered to determine any next steps.

“Police continue to urge those in the Marokopa community to remain alert and report any suspicious activity, no matter how minor, to us.”

A group of pig hunters reported seeing the missing family on Thursday night, the Herald understands.

Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said investigators will now assess the information gathered to determine any next steps.

The sighting comes after police ramped up search efforts in Marokopa and surrounding areas for the missing family in June.

Local residents say Marokopa is a "little place with a lot going for it". Photo / Maryana Garcia
The children of Tom Phillips: (left to right) Jayda, Maverick and Ember. Photo / NZME
An $80,000 reward was offered for two weeks in June in return for information leading to the children’s safe return.

While the family was not found, police received 50 tips “deemed worthy of consideration” before the June 25 deadline.

Before Thursday’s sighting, police alleged Tom Phillips was seen on November 2, 2023 on CCTV following an attempted burglary at a Piopio store.

Security footage from the Piopio shop showed a masked pair, believed to be Phillips and one of his children, smashing the front glass and fleeing north after the alarm was set off at about 2am.

Phillips vanished for the first time with his three young children on September 11, 2021.

The family returned home three weeks later, but on December 9 an arrest warrant was issued for Phillips after he failed to appear before court.


