“There will be a police presence in the area throughout the day as we continue to make inquiries.

One resident said 11 loud gunshots in quick succession woke her up about 6.30am.

“It sounded like they were right behind my house.”

A Rambler Cres resident said the sound of loud bangs also woke him up.

“I heard at least five or six in quick succession, but not consistent enough for it to be fireworks,” he said.

“I then heard a car rev and drive off quickly.”

Another resident said they called police after discovering shells near the local scout den.

“By the grace of God, a tradie, sitting in the ute at the time, was unharmed,” he said.

“Several rounds went through his windows.”

The incident was the latest in a series of drive-by shootings during the past few months.

They include a drive-by shooting at a Māngere property on Saturday night, owned by the mother of alleged Māngere Rebels MC gang boss Ray Elise.

A family home in Roscommon Rd on the border of Weymouth, and another in a Glen Innes cul-de-sac were two more victims of drive-by shootings.

In June, two homes were targeted in one night — in Onehunga and Māngere East.

Also in June, a house in Māngere was shot up overnight, leaving doors and windows riddled with bullet holes.

Police were called to Plumley Cres in the suburb on June 24 after receiving 111 calls.

A man was shot dead in his car in Mt Wellington last week.

The victim, Texas Doctor, was a Rebels MC member whose father joined the gang to protect his family amid a bitter and violent neighbourhood feud.