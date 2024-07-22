Another woman said she was at the front of her house with her children when they heard gunshots.

“At first we thought it was fireworks,” she said.

“It was very loud. We could tell it was down our street because it was right there.

“I heard the tyres speeding off after the gunshots.”

One woman arrived back at Outrigger Pl after finishing work at 11pm but was unable to return to her home for 30 minutes because police had taped off the entrance to the road.

“I called my husband and told him I was safe. I had to park down the road and wait.”

She said her family no longer feel safe living on the road.

Outrigger Pl.

“My daughter said she heard three strong bangs and didn’t know where they were coming from.”

A police spokesperson said multiple gunshots were fired at a house causing exterior damage. No one was injured.

“At this early stage police are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting including whether it is gang-related.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 quoting file number 240720/4332.

The incident was the latest in a series of drive-by shootings over the past few months.

They include a shooting at a family home on Roscommon Rd on the border of Weymouth, and another drive-by in a Glen Innes cul-de-sac.

Earlier in June two homes were targeted in one night – one in Onehunga and a second in Māngere East.

Last month, another house in Māngere was shot up overnight, leaving doors and windows riddled with bullet holes.

Police were called to Plumley Cres in the suburb on June 24 after receiving multiple 111 calls.

A man was shot dead in his car in Mt Wellington last week.

The victim, Texas Doctor, was a Rebels MC member whose father joined the gang to protect his family amid a bitter and violent neighbourhood feud.