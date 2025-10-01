Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Society Insider: Baby boom for NZ’s rich, famous and influential; Cathy Horton shares Northern Club insider secrets and plans for new business

Ricardo Simich
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Polly Markus and Paula and Simon Herbert have been celebrating the arrivals of their new babies, while Shortland Street stars Ngahuia Piripi, Courtenay Louise and Rebekah Randell are all expecting. Cathy Horton (far right), the former events planner for the Northern Club, has started a business. Photo / Herald composite

Polly Markus and Paula and Simon Herbert have been celebrating the arrivals of their new babies, while Shortland Street stars Ngahuia Piripi, Courtenay Louise and Rebekah Randell are all expecting. Cathy Horton (far right), the former events planner for the Northern Club, has started a business. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, the Northern Club’s former events manager shares some secrets of the exclusive Auckland club’s biggest events as she begins a new business venture; and there’s an abundance of celebrity babies on the way –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save