It’s almost two years since her much-loved character left for Australia, and no one – including Rebekah – knew if she would ever be back. But when the phone call came a few months ago, Rebekah grabbed the opportunity without a second thought.

“Before Isla, I always thought, ‘You’re an actor first and foremost,’ but then you become a mum and that is your entire world. But now Isla is a bit older, I feel really good about going back to work. It’s a treat to be able to do both of the things I love. I am really lucky.”

Rebekah's daughter, Isla, turns 2 in October. Photo / Amalia Osborne

Rebekah’s adorable blondie, who turns 2 in October, is a ray of sunshine at our special mother-daughter photoshoot, lighting up the room with her giggles and energy. Being Isla’s mum is a dream come true, the actress says.

“I just love my little life with her,” she enthuses. “She’s really sparky and funny. She makes us laugh all the time with the things that she comes out with. It’s just like hanging out with your little best friend.”

While slipping back into her Shorty role felt like pulling on a pair of comfy old slippers, Rebekah, 32, admits she was a bundle of nerves taking on a brand-new character in the cosy Kiwi murder-mystery series The Brokenwood Mysteries. Cast as Nikki, the younger sister of Kristen, played by acting veteran Fern Sutherland, Rebekah was thrilled but also apprehensive. After a year at home with Isla and seven years playing Dawn on Shorty, she couldn’t help but wonder if she’d forgotten how to do her job.

“I was absolutely terrified!” she recalls. “I felt like I’d been out of the game for so long that I was like, ‘What if I can’t do this?’ or, ‘What if I can’t remember lines any more? or, ‘What if I play this character exactly the same as Dawn because I’ve been playing her for so long?’

Ferndale favourite Dawn Robinson is making a shock comeback after almost two years away. Photo / Woman's Day

“But I stepped on set and everyone was so lovely and so supportive, and I realised, ‘Ah, I can do this!’ All those nerves were eased pretty fast because everyone was looking out for me, and I had such a great time.”

In fact, after just a few days on set, she felt energised and excited for her career all over again.

“I came home beaming one night and said to Bevan, ‘This is my thing! This is the thing that I enjoy, and that I really have such a love and passion for.’ It was really nice to reignite that spark.”

And while Rebekah was at work, little Isla had a great time too. The actress credits her incredible support network of doting grandparents for helping her make it work and, of course, husband Bevan, a builder, who took time off to be at home while Rebekah returned to Shorty.

“He was so chuffed about having the opportunity because a lot of dads don’t get that privilege of spending so much time with little ones,” she explains. “He got to experience Playcentre and Jumping Beans, and all that sort of stuff. He really leaned into it and did such a phenomenal job as a stay-at-home dad.”

She says watching the relationship between Isla and Bevan, whose brother is radio star Clint Randell, is one of her favourite things about motherhood.

“Whenever Bev gets home from work, she goes, ‘Dadda, Dadda, come, come!’ And she takes him off for a tea party. They’re always giggling and being silly, and it’s so lovely seeing their relationship because I feel it’s different to the relationship I have with her. If she needs a cuddle or emotional support, it’s always ‘Mum, Mum!’ but as soon as she wants to have fun or be silly and run around, she’ll ask Dad to chase her. He’s her absolute go-to for fun.”

With Isla’s second birthday approaching, Rebekah loves watching her toddler grow.

Rebekah is grateful for being able to balance motherhood with her return to work. Photo / Amalia Osborne

“We’ve just finished potty-training,” says the proud mum, who says the trick was using ice cream as a reward. “She’d say, ‘Ice, ice!’ and run to the freezer.”

For many actors, the sporadic nature of the industry and uncertainty around when the next job will come along is one of the hardest parts. But for Rebekah, this flexibility is a blessing now she’s a parent. Being able to balance motherhood with her return to work – and pick and choose the roles that excite her – is something she’ll always be grateful for. And she knows just how lucky she is to have grandparents at the ready to help.

“Even with all this support, it’s an absolute juggle, so I have full respect for any mums that are doing it full-time with kids in daycare,” she says. “I’m so unbelievably lucky to have such a supportive family, in that they will drop everything and have Isla so I can go and film. What you realise with grandparents is you’re actually giving them such joy just by letting them have Isla. They have such a special bond.”

As she scoops up Isla for a cuddle, Rebekah tells us that becoming a mum has healed her heart after the devastating loss of her and Bevan’s first baby three years ago. She wishes she could go back in time and tell herself that everything would be okay.

“Having the miscarriage was so devastating,” she admits. “But I really wish I knew then how amazing life would be down the track, you know? It’s so frustrating and upsetting at the time, and you’re so heartbroken, but I wish I could have told myself how happy you’d be when you finally got that beautiful baby that you were dreaming of.

“Isla really is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

The Brokenwood Mysteries streams on TVNZ+.