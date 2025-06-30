Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

TVNZ+ reveals its top 20 streamed shows, from Bluey to Shortland Street

Jenni Mortimer
By
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Shortland Street, Bluey and Love Island all made the TVNZ+ top 20. Photos / Supplied

Shortland Street, Bluey and Love Island all made the TVNZ+ top 20. Photos / Supplied

TVNZ+ has released its 20 most-streamed shows and movies of 2025 so far, which may inspire your next binge this winter.

Demi Moore’s Golden Globe-winning performance in The Substance takes the crown as the top-watched movie, reaching 251,300 viewers and nabbing the second spot overall.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment