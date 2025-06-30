It won’t come as a shock to parents of young children that the lovable Bluey and its appealing 7-minute episodes topped the charts for most-watched children’s show, with a whopping 21.4 million streams already this year.

Local content held its own on a list of strong international contenders with *Shortland Street, *Hyundai Country Calendar, and Off the Grid with Colin and Manu all securing spots on the list.

'Off the Grid with Colin and Manu' is a popular show.

For reality TV junkies, Travel Guides, Love Island: All Stars and Love Island UK all featured in the top 20, with the new season of Love Island UK making the list, despite being only three weeks in.

Cricket has also been a big pull for audiences over summer, with Black Caps and White Ferns matches reaching 402,800 viewers on TVNZ+ Sports Hub.

TVNZ said in a release that TVNZ+ has attracted 2.17 million viewers, who have collectively engaged with 205 million minutes of content each week.

Brent McAnulty, TVNZ’s interim chief news & content officer, expressed enthusiasm for the platform’s achievements.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible content we’re delivering to Kiwi audiences on TVNZ+. From local shows to captivating international series and movies, we are thrilled the diverse range of entertainment we offer resonates so well with viewers,” he said.

TVNZ+ top 20 shows for 2025

1. 1News at Six

2. The Substance

3. The Rookie

4. Rogue Heroes

5. Bluey

6. NZ Cricket

7. The Day of the Jackal

8. Bergerac

9. Protection

10. Code of Silence

11. *Shortland Street

12. Travel Guides

13. Love Island: All Stars

14. *Hyundai Country Calendar

15. The Hardacres

16. Off the Grid with Colin and Manu

17. The Crow Girl

18. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

19. Love Island UK

20. Dope Girls

*Made with the Support of NZ On Air

