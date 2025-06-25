Advertisement
Media Insider: TV 6pm news - who’s winning the ratings battle between TVNZ and Three, and are one million people really still watching 1 News?

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Jodi O’Donnell talks Shortland Street, 6pm news, pay TV plans, job cuts, executive shakeups and when the state broadcaster might return dividends to the Government.

TVNZ’s boss raised some eyebrows with the assertion that one million people still watch the 6pm news every evening. Is she right? And how is Three News faring? The numbers are in.

“There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics” - a quote widely attributed to Mark . He also purportedly said that reports of his death were greatly exaggerated.

">Act leader David Seymour was having none of it; today’s podcast guest Heather du Plessis-Allan is also sceptical.

